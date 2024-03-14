Rockets wash the Wizards 135-119

Kyle Kuzma said it best, “don't be that team”. Thankfully for the Houston Rockets, they weren't that team on this occasion. Houston walloped the Washington Wizards 135-119 tonight behind a season-high 37 point performance from Jalen Green.

The Rockets played well tonight, besides turning the ball over 17 times tonight and sometimes meandering into the Wizards hasty pace. The game was close during the first quarter as Houston only led by two following 12 minutes, but the home team padded its lead from there on out to go into halftime up by nearly 20.

The Wizards cut the lead to single digits, but other than that, this game was well in hand for the Rockets. In fact, it was only the Rockets unforced errors that kept this one from ballooning into a massive win.

Green had it going early in what looked like the most effortless game of the season for him...more on that later. He even pulled off a nasty ankle breaker reminiscent of his predecessor, James Harden.

OH NO YOU DIDN'T JALEN!!! pic.twitter.com/1JJkH64slq — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 15, 2024

Jalen wasn’t the only one that had it going as Fred VanVleet poured in 27 points and 9 rebounds. Amen Thompson had another marvelous outing with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Jabari Smith Jr., Dillon Brooks and Jock Landale also joined the double-digit gang with 16, 13 and 13 points respectively.

The Wizards got solid performances out of Jordan Poole (25 points), Kyle Kuzma (23 points), and Deni Avdija (24 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals). However, scoring is far from their main issue.

Since I already gave you a quick rundown of what the Rockets pulled off tonight, aka, handling business against the worst team in the league, I’m now going to take the time to rant about the disgrace that are the Wizards.

Tanking aside, this is one of the worst teams I’ve ever seen. They are in contention to be the worst defensive team ever and after watching tonight, I see exactly why. It looked like they had ZERO interest in playing defense. Not even a little resistance.

Houston was having their way going to the rim from the opening tip and I honestly think the Rockets win this game by more if they had just went to the basket every time and not shot any threes.

Jalen, Amen, and VanVleet had their way anytime they drove, either getting the easiest layup ever or dropping a dime to the open cutter. Even Jock put up a season-high against this defense.

On top of that, they were starting Kuzma at center. This team has negative size at the rim and go figure, it showed on the boards too as the Rockets won that matchup by 14.

Not only is the defense horrendous, the offensive decision-making is just as putrid. This team can’t shoot the ball quick enough once it touches their hands. There had to be at least 6-to-8 shots that just missed the rim entirely or slammed off the side of the backboard.

It’s basketball Yakety Sax.

In fact, I believe that their ineptitude was infectious to the point that the Rockets would have lapses of shooting quick threes or goofing off with the ball at random points of this game.

It’s a mess over there, but at least the Rockets didn’t fully succumb to the temptation to play down to their opponent tonight.