Know Direction?

There’s something I’d like to get clear. The Rockets aren’t tanking. At all. That’s over. This is, after all, Phase Two. Phase Two has some lovely scenery, but is still definitely under construction. What is not in the plan for the build out of Phase Two is a tank. Military, water, gas, fish, air, or otherwise, no tanks are currently in the Rockets plans.

On the ESPN podcast “The Hoop Collective” earlier this week Brian Windhorst suggested, at windy length, that the Rockets might consider optimizing their lottery odds by basically packing it in for the rest of the season.

The idea being that since the Rockets could, might, possibly, improve their NBA Draft Lottery odds, and thus, perhaps, conceivably, maybe, retain their pick at #1-4. If the Rockets pick 1-4 they don’t send their pick to OKC as part of the ongoing radioactive fallout of the Russell Westbrook trade that killed the Harden era Rockets dream of contention stone dead.

(Daryl Morey has perhaps learned that sometimes management has to manage, rather than simply enable, even if you have commissioned a large oil painting of the enabled subject in question. Does Daryl still have that painting? If so, where is it? Is he still going to take a gap year and hike the Appalachian Trail? We may never know. )

This is, of course, entirely my opinion, but in answer to Mr. Windhorst: No.

The Rockets are not going to tank. Of course losing Alperen Sengun was a big blow to the team’s competitiveness. He’s unquestionably their best player right now. But Alperen Sengun, as good as he is, isn’t totally essential to the Rockets chances of winning games the same way a player like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Nikola Jokic is to their respective teams. Without those players I’d submit that neither team is a playoff team, let alone a contender.

The Rockets, due to youth, due to their system and philosophy, simply aren’t built that way. People complain about the number of shots certain players take, but it’s rare than any Rockets breaks twenty attempts. This isn’t the Harden Rockets. The Rockets offense is an ensemble effort, even if it looks like that ensemble isn’t especially empowered to play what they like most, at times. Success will bring happiness, too.

There are downsides to this proposition, and the system may well change if a clear #1 emerges for the team (or it may not), but the Rockets are also built to survive injury better than a heliocentric team. (Even though Jokic is one of the most willing passers in the NBA, Denver orbits their Serbian sun like no other team.)

So, no, I do not believe the Rockets intend to pack it in, increase their odds, and take on another draft prospect in a draft filled with projects, rather than polished, players. I think mostly what the Rockets tanking the rest of the season could do is simply give McDuck of Oklahoma City a better pick. Why on earth would anyone do that?

The Rockets are still getting a very nice Brooklyn pick, and that’s plenty, I think.

Though this is simply my personal opinion, the direction of the Rockets for the remaining 17 games is not “Tankwards”.