Some things to observe over the Rockets final 15 games

With the good news being that Alperen Sengun has avoided a catastrophic fracture or tear, we can now pivot to what we should observe over the Houston Rockets’ final 15 games of the regular season. In all likelihood, the severe ankle sprain and bone bruise to the knee have ended Sengun’s season.

I will only touch on Sengun’s replacement options briefly as Charles has already outlined that for the readers of TDS.

Had this injury occurred later on or lingered into the start of next season, it’s likely that we would have got an extended view of Steven Adams, as he himself will be returning from two straight injury-riddled seasons. For now, we’ll get to see how much Jabari Smith Jr. can handle as he anchors the paint.

Although he’s proven to be a more polished one-on-one defender, this offers a great opportunity to see Jabari’s capacity to handle larger tasks, literally. If this final stretch of the season goes well with Bari at the five, it will open up so many doors for the Rockets in terms of small-ball lineups and stretching the floor.

What’s also worth monitoring is how Jock Landale closes out this season with more playing time up for grabs. He’s played much better over the past month considering that the beginning of his Rockets tenure started off rocky due to injuries. He may be able to carve out a spot on next year’s roster as the third center on the roster as Steven Adams will need time to acclimate back to the grind of the frantic NBA season.

As for what to monitor that isn’t specific to filling the minutes that were occupied by Sengun, how about the flow of offense for one? Who takes charge now with the team’s leading scorer out of commission? It has to be one of the guards, right?

The playmaking decisions that were once handled by Sengun will primarily fall into the hands of Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green. This will likely be Green’s best opportunity to showcase that he’s still an integral part of the Rockets’ future.

In fairness to Green, he's been showing it as of late.

Now of course the tandem of Sengun and Green will need to complement each other while on the court together to fully deem this as a success, but in the short term, Green can take the spotlight and exhibit himself as an individual capable of carrying his team.

No stranger to carrying a heavy load, VanVleet will also have to shoulder more responsibility as not only a setup man, but also as a scorer. He’ll be earning every penny he made this past offseason should he be up to the task. It appears that he understands that too given his play during the Rockets win streak.

If there has been one benefit to going Alpi-less for an extended period, it’s that Amen Thompson has received a full runway towards valuable minutes. Even prior to Sengun’s injury, I think we all have loved Amen’s role in the dunker spot.

Although he was projected as the point guard of the future, he’s been more of a wing and now thrusted into a power forward role in part to his limited shooting ability and VanVleet’s presence. Thankfully, that hasn’t been an issue as he’s embraced his role early on his career and has flourished around the rim.

I’m not sure I’ve seen a player this young with his physical attributes that excels on the offensive board the way that he does, especially considering that he is once again, supposed to be a guard.

Swinging back to Smith Jr., this will probably be his best chance to display the offensive repertoire he showed at Auburn. With more shots suddenly available, he can make a legitimate case that he shouldn’t have been passed up so quick on the priority list. It wouldn’t sit right with me that the third pick of a draft has already been relegated to a fourth option at best.

Of the highest-ranking interests to me, I wonder how significant the difference with and without Sengun is for all of the people that highlight his defensive limitations. As mentioned before, the small-ball possibilities that exist with Bari at the five are now up for display. With Bari, Amen and Dillon Brooks on the court, the Rockets will have as versatile of a defensive trio as you can get.

VanVleet is no slouch, despite his stature, and Green has made enough strides on that end to suggest that a co-mutual existence between him and Udoka’s desired level of defense can’t be ruled out.

It’s unfortunate that we aren’t able to get some combination of the players listed above with Tari Eason in the lineup during this stretch without Alpi. The range of strength, speed and hoops IQ could have made for some nightmarish evenings for opponents. Alas, we’ll have to wait until next season to see what that combination looks like.

For now, we’ll see if there’s any sort of slippage, or a glaring improvement on the defensive side. Either way, it’s safe to say that Sengun has already proven himself to be indispensable. Regardless of whatever limitations he may have, you live with them, because the good he provides outweighs those constraints.