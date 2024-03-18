The Houston Rockets have been one of the best teams the last couple of weeks, winning five in a row, seven of their last eight games and surprisingly making a push for a play-in spot. One of the biggest reasons for the Rockets' turnaround has been the play of Jalen Green.

On Monday, the NBA recognized Green's stellar play by awarding the Houston Rockets shooting guard the Western Conference Player of the Week award. The Rockets went 3-0 last week, including a dominating performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Saturday.

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green named Western Conference player of the week

Green averaged 26.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last week. It wasn't just his offense that stood out. His defense has improved from his first two seasons and was on full display vs. the Cavs.

Thread:

I remember asking Coach Udoka about Jalen Green defense earlier in the year and he said he told Jalen teams are going to come after him and he has to accept the challenge. Even with his shooting being up and down he has been much better on defense this season .

These two…

Green's improved play couldn't have come at a better time with the injuries to Alperen Sengun and Cam Whitmore. Green has been the catalyst for the Rocket's turnaround, and now the NBA is taking notice as this is Green's first-ever Player of the Week award.

The Rockets will be back in action Tuesday vs the Washington Wizards as they continue their improbable run to a possible play-in spot.