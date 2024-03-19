Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards game preview

A little over two weeks ago, the Houston Rockets had five road wins are were nine games below .500. Since then, the Rockets have gone 7-1, winning four straight games on the road. A win tonight would double Houston total road wins in a span of 16 days.

Of course, the Rockets just played the Washington Wizards five days ago. In that game, every Rockets starter scored in double digits and shot 60% or better from the field. They were led by Jalen Green’s 37 points, which helped send him to Western Conference Player of the Week.

The Jalen discourse is heating up, and the long and the short of it is this: he’s playing for an extension, and a good showing down the stretch could ensure that he’s signed on to the Rockets for several years beyond 2024-25.

The Wizards have several players on their injury report. Either some of them will come off it in time for tip-off or the Rockets will be playing a full-on G-League team.

Tip-off

6:00pm CT

How To Watch

Space City Home Network

Injury Report

Rockets

Alperen Sengun-OUT (ankle, knee)

Cam Whitmore-OUT (knee)

Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly-GTD

Deni Avidja-GTD

Tyus Jones-GTD

Kyle Kuzma-GTD

Eugene Omoruyi-GTD

Marin Bagley III-OUT

Landry Shamet-OUT

The Line (as of this post)

Houston -5

Looking ahead because we can

Thursday night in Houston against the Chicago Bulls