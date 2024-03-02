Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns game preview

Tonight could go one of two ways for the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns.

On the one hand, the game could be close and chippy, in a similar sense to the previous two contests, or it could turn into the expected Suns blowout early and see the Rockets sit and accept the result. It will tell us a lot about Houston’s psyche heading into the final quarter of the season.

One of my favorite lines in sports is from Charles Barkley, and no it’s not about donuts or women in San Antonio. It came after Barkley’s Suns took a 3-1 lead over the Rockets in the 1995 Western Conference semifinals. During the postgame, Barkley said, “Obviously, we’re in the driver’s seat. They won’t die. You’ve got to kill ‘em.” Of course, Barkley was proven right as the Rockets won the next three games and won their second straight NBA championship.

In the Stephen Silas years (short may he reign), too many times the Rockets got off to poor starts and just sat back and died. This season, the young Rockets are still prone to dying, but there’s been a bit more fight. On Thursday night, they could have easily watched the first quarter and said, “Well, Devin Booker isn’t missing tonight. Let’s wrap it up and get ready for Saturday.” But they didn’t. And while Houston still lost, there’s something nice about knowing that your team has to be killed.

Tip-off

8pm CT

How To Watch

Space City Home Network

Injury Report

Rockets

Tari Eason-OUT (leg)

Suns

Bradley Beal-DTD (hamstring)

Eric Gordon-DTD (groin)

Nassir Little-OUT (knee)

The Line (as of this post)

N/A

Looking ahead because we can

Tuesday night against the Spurs at Toyota Center