Jalen Green lifts Rockets to 137-114 win over Wizards

Jalen Green continued his stellar play, going off against the Washington Wizards for a career-high-tying 42 points, as the Houston Rockets won their sixth straight game in a 137-114 win over the Wizards.

Green was 12-for-21 from the field, 7-for-13 from three and 11-for-13 from the line to go along with 10 rebounds and 3 assists to help lift the Rockets to just 2.5 games out of a play-in spot.

Amen Thompson also had a great game, scoring 25 points on 10-for-12 shooting from the field and also pulled down 10 rebounds, as the Rockets used a big 25-6 run in the third quarter to help break open the game.

Houston also got 18 points and 14 boards from Jabari Smith Jr. and 11 assists out of Fred VanVleet and also got some bench production, getting 12 points from Jeff Green and 10 from Jock Landale.

The Rockets shot 51 percent as a team and held Washington to 43 percent shooting as they moved to 33-35 on the season and continue to win without star center Alperen Sengun.

Eight out of the nine Wizards players that received court time scored in double figures, with only Johnny Davis not making the mark, but no one had more than 16, and with Houston doing well on both sides of the ball and Jalen Green going super nova, they had nothing to counter the Rockets with after the big third quarter run.

No matter what ends up happening this year, I think it’s becoming more evident by the day that the future is bright in H-town, as Houston’s young pieces continue to impress. The Rockets are back in action on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls.