Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls game preview

The Houston Rockets are enjoying their second six-game winning streak of the season. Tonight, they welcome the Chicago Bulls to the Toyota Center with a chance to win a seventh straight and continue closing the gap between them and the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. Again, no one would bet on the Alperen Sengun-less Rockets to catch either of those teams, but the presence of meaningful games in March is a new feature for this iteration of the team. Nothing is a substitute for playoff basketball, but getting the taste this season will undoubtedly help next year.

The Bulls are sort of set in the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference. They are five losses back of the sixth seed (Philadelphia, who could get Joel Embiid back soon) and eight up in the loss column on the 11th place team, the Brooklyn Nets.

The Jalen Green discourse is getting louder. Tonight features another test against a host of guards that can also score with the best of them in DeMar DeRozan, Coby White (if he plays). and Ayo Dosunmu (some good games lately).

7:00pm CT

Space City Home Network

Rockets

Alperen Sengun-OUT (ankle, knee)

Cam Whitmore-OUT (knee)

Bulls

Coby White-GTD

Andre Drummond-GTD

