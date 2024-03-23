Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz game preview

There was a time, not that long ago really, that the Utah Jazz were solidly in the play-in race and were even more likely than the Houston Rockets to make the postseason. Utah was 26-26 in early February and coming off wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder. It’s easy to start dreaming big after wins like that.
Since then, the Jazz are 3-15. All three wins have come at home and have been against San Antonio, Washington, and Atlanta. The Rockets are 11-8 over that stretch.
Tonight’s game will be followed by a visit from the Portland Trail Blazers to Toyota Center. After that, the schedule gets difficult again for Houston. I feel obligated to continue reiterating that Houston’s play-in chances are miniscule. Rather, the Rockets should be relishing the competitive nature of March (and April) as well as the blossoming of Jalen Green into...this.
Tip-off
7:00pm CT
How To Watch
Space City Home Network
Injury Report
Rockets
Alperen Sengun-OUT (ankle, knee)
Cam Whitmore-OUT (knee)
Jazz
Jordan Clarkson-GTD
John Collins-GTD
The Line (as of this post)
Looking ahead because we can
Monday night in Houston against the Portland Trail Blazers
