Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz game preview

There was a time, not that long ago really, that the Utah Jazz were solidly in the play-in race and were even more likely than the Houston Rockets to make the postseason. Utah was 26-26 in early February and coming off wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder. It’s easy to start dreaming big after wins like that.

Since then, the Jazz are 3-15. All three wins have come at home and have been against San Antonio, Washington, and Atlanta. The Rockets are 11-8 over that stretch.

Tonight’s game will be followed by a visit from the Portland Trail Blazers to Toyota Center. After that, the schedule gets difficult again for Houston. I feel obligated to continue reiterating that Houston’s play-in chances are miniscule. Rather, the Rockets should be relishing the competitive nature of March (and April) as well as the blossoming of Jalen Green into...this.

Rockets

Alperen Sengun-OUT (ankle, knee)

Cam Whitmore-OUT (knee)

Jazz

Jordan Clarkson-GTD

John Collins-GTD

