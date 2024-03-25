Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers game preview

The Houston Rockets are pushing for the ninth win in a row, a win that would take them above .500 for the first time since January 13. For two-and-a-half months, the Rockets have clawed their way back. Less than a month ago, they were nine games below .500. This run, no matter how it ends, will give the organization and its fanbase a lot of hope moving forward.

Or it could provide more questions than answers. The Rockets have continued winning even without Alperen Sengun. In fact, Jalen Green’s ascendance has occurred without Sengun. Can the two play together? There’s a lot of data that says they cannot. What about Tari Eason? Can he be plugged in easily, or will he be taking minutes away from Cam Whitmore and Amen Thompson? What about Jock Landale playing huge minutes for the Rockets? Originally, he seemed to be an easy trade/cut player with non-guaranteed money after this season. Now, however? Houston probably can’t find a better third big man this summer.

After tonight, seven of Houston’s next eight games are against playoff teams, and five of those are on the road. There’s a reason I’ve been trying to keep expectations low, as the odds (and schedule) do not paint a pretty picture for Houston’s play-in hopes.

Tip-off

7:00pm CT

How To Watch

Space City Home Network

Injury Report

Rockets

Alperen Sengun-OUT (ankle, knee)

Cam Whitmore-OUT (knee)

Jabari Smith Jr.-OUT (suspension)

Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe-OUT

Deandre Ayton-GTD

Andernee Simons-GTD

Matisse Thybulle-GTD

Jerami Grant-GTD

The Line (as of this post)

HOU -11.5

Looking ahead because we can

Wednesday night in Oklahoma City against the Thunder