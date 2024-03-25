Rockets Go For Mighty Nine Vs Portland

Houston Rockets vs Portland Trailblazers
Monday, March 25, 2024 @ 7:00pm CST
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
TV: Space City Home Network
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Probable Starting Lineups
Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, Jock Landale
Trailblazerz: Who knows? Here’s a guess. Scoot Henderson, Delano Rando Supreme Banton, Kris Murray, Toumani Camari, Duop “Shootin” Reath
Injuries Etc:
Houston: Jabari Smith (OUT - Slap Fight), Alperen Sengun (OUT), Cam Whitmore (OUT), Steven Adams (OUT)
Portland: Anfernee Simons (OUT), Shaedon Sharpe (OUT), DominAyton (GTD), Matisse “The Impressionist” Thybulle (GTD), Jerami Grant (GTD)
The Rockets look to make it nine in a row. The Trailblazers look to get the most rookie randos possible on the court. They are blazing a trail in tanking. Who will win? Who knows? Portland is comprised almost entirely of randos, so anything can happen.
