Houston Rockets vs Portland Trailblazers

Monday, March 25, 2024 @ 7:00pm CST

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Probable Starting Lineups

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, Jock Landale

Trailblazerz: Who knows? Here’s a guess. Scoot Henderson, Delano Rando Supreme Banton, Kris Murray, Toumani Camari, Duop “Shootin” Reath

Injuries Etc:

Houston: Jabari Smith (OUT - Slap Fight), Alperen Sengun (OUT), Cam Whitmore (OUT), Steven Adams (OUT)

Portland: Anfernee Simons (OUT), Shaedon Sharpe (OUT), DominAyton (GTD), Matisse “The Impressionist” Thybulle (GTD), Jerami Grant (GTD)

The Rockets look to make it nine in a row. The Trailblazers look to get the most rookie randos possible on the court. They are blazing a trail in tanking. Who will win? Who knows? Portland is comprised almost entirely of randos, so anything can happen.