Jalen Green lifts Rockets over Suns 118-109

The Houston Rockets went on the road against the Phoenix Suns and got off to a hot start and a big lead, and despite the Suns closing the gap to one-point in the fourth quarter, Houston responded and finished off a 118-109 victory for a much-needed road win.

Jalen Green led the way with a big night, finishing with 34 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals on 12-for-23 shooting from the floor. He was also 6-for-12 from deep for the night to lift the Rockets to victory.

Houston also got a big night from Fred VanVleet. He hasn’t been great offensively of late, but he was strong on Saturdday night, finishing with 24 points, 5 rebounds and 11 assists on 8-for-15 from the field and 6-for-12 from deep, including a huge triple in the fourth to extend Houston’s lead once the Suns got to within one point.

Alperen Sengun continued to do Alpie things, as he finished with 21 points and 10 boards on 9-for-21 shooting, while Dillon Brooks ptiched in 11 and Jabari Smith Jr. tallied 14.

Houston got very little scoring punch from its bench, with Amen Thompson’s 9 points, 5 boards, 3 assists and 4 steals leading the second unit, but the Rockets had just 14 total bench points. Thankfully, the extra points weren’t needed, and Amen obviously did fill up the stat sheet. Cam Whitmore had just 4 points on 1-for-6 shooting, however.

Kevin Durant led the way for Phoenix, finishing with 30, while Devin Booker pitched in 24 but was forced to leave the game with an ankle injury.

The Rockets move to 26-34 on the season, picking up just their sixth overall road win, and will return to action on Tuesday night with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.