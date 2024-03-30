Has Jalen Green officially turned a corner?

Recently, Jalen Green has been on a tear, as he’s been the main focal point of a sudden surge towards the play-in including a 11-game win streak. Following a rough patch to begin the season which would lead to trade talks, something in Green must’ve clicked as he’s been on an offensive siege as of late. This led to Green winning Western Conference Player of the Week just last week as he averaged 26.3 points and 8.6 rebounds through three games, shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from behind the arc.

But is this the Jalen Green that we should now be expecting or are there more factors at play in this sudden burst of improvement?

Turning the corner

Jalen has been consistent and terrifyingly good of late. This is a sentence that if you were to tell any Rockets fan in November, they’d laugh at you and probably walk away. Times have changed though, and so has former second overall pick. There’s a lot of speculation that this recent burst of talent may be due to the absence of Alperen Sengun, but I’d rather say it’s more of Jalen stepping up to a larger role. Even before the inconvenient injury to Sengun, Green was already beginning his hot tear and has only since continued with that tear.

In his last 14 games (before last night’s win over Utah), Jalen is putting up averages of 28.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game all while showing a newfound effort level on the defensive end. Green has also put up his best career stretch of not just scoring, but also efficiency, which once was the worst quality for the former second overall pick.

This recent stretch from Jalen Green has been the best of his young career, but possibly even the best stretch we’ve seen from a Rocket since James Harden. Again though, it seems we’ve seen this story 100 times before: Jalen Green goes on a streak, and sooner or later, it ends, but this time it’s different. Jalen seems to just only be getting better as the games go by as in now his last seven games, Jalen has jumped to 33.7 points, and 7.6 rebounds on 53.2 percent shooting from the field, and 49.4 percent from three. On his way to likely win March Western Conference Player of the Month, I think it’s safe to say that Jalen Green HAS turned a corner.

Every concern that once was for Jalen earlier this season has been near nonexistent so far in March. Jalen is letting the game come to him instead of forcing shots, showing more improvement in his game-time decision making. Sengun’s absence has allowed for Green to have the ball in his hands and control the offense, which Jalen has succeeded quite well at. It’s started to seem very clear exactly who Jalen Green is, and can be, while also showing Ime Udoka new paths for the offense of the Houston Rockets. This is all the reason more why Jalen is taking that next level leap as of late.

Are there any outside factors?

One could argue that Sengun’s injury is an outside factor, but I’ll quickly debunk that claim. Jalen began his 14-game tear while Sengun was still in the lineup and has only since continued with Sengun out. The Rockets just went on their longest winning streak since 2018, and the man who led it was Jalen Green. Jalen is not just playing well due to the Sengun injury, no, Green is stepping up and leading the Houston Rockets in the absence of Sengun. Also, for all the concerns about if the two will be able to play together, I believe Ime Udoka is an amazing coach who will be able to convert the offense in a way where both men can continue to succeed.

Another “factor” that’s being thrown around as a reason for JG’s recent performance is that it’s just another good stretch and nothing more. A story we’ve seen far too many times with Jalen, he plays well, then we go back to reality. Green is likely on his way to winning Western Conference Player of the Month, and that’s not something you win from just going on a “good run”. We are seeing the best Basketball of Jalen’s career and I would put all my cards on the table that the form is not going to go away anytime soon. One of the best finishers at the rim, athletic and quickest players in the league, Jalen has all the traits to be a superstar, and he’s proving that.

So with all that said, I’ll be truthful: I wasn’t always the biggest Jalen Green fan. This recent stretch however, has changed my perspective on Green. A man who was my number six-ranked player in my young core ranking is now, if I were to rewrite it, likely my two or three. It’s okay to admit you were wrong about Jalen — I have. I’ve seen National Media members do so as well, so my question for everyone is simple…

Why not Jalen Green? A question that isn’t just a quick answer, but a thoughtful one. Why not have the guy who’s dominated the NBA in March, led the Houston Rockets on an 11-game win streak, and is only 22 years old be a part of the big Core? The Rockets are finally getting what they expected from the former number two overall pick at a HUGE time in the season. The Jalen Green-led Houston Rockets are on their way to the Play-In, and that’s a sentence I’d never thought I’d have written earlier in this season.

Jalen is changing, and he’s officially turned a corner.