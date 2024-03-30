Rockets come from behind to beat Jazz 101-100

The Houston Rockets trailed the entire first half against the Utah Jazz but came out in the third quarter firing behind Jalen Green and defeated the Jazz 101-100.

Green scored 34 poijnts, 30 of them after halftime, to go along with 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals to lead the way for Houston, as he continues to thrive in leading the Rockets to their 11th straight win.

In addition to Green, the Rockets also got 22 points and 6 assists from Fred VanVleet, 18 points, 14 boards, 5 assists and 2 steals from Amen Thompson, who had another big game, and 14 points and 5 rebounds from Jabari Smith Jr.

The Rockets shot just 38.5 percent from the field and 13-for-42 from three, but they turned up the defense in the second hald and forced 20 Utah turnovers on the way to 11 extra shots from the floor, which offset the shooting dsiparity. The Jazz hit on 46.3 percent from the floor.

They were led by John Collins, who finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds and Collin Sexton, who had 29 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Rockets have now won 11 games in a row to move to 38-35 on the season, but they still sit a game behind the Golden State Warriors, who have won their three in a row with Houston directly on their tail.

Houston is off today but will be back on Sunday with a home game against the Dallas Mavericks and will be looking for their 12th straight win.