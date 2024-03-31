Rockets pregame: Coach Udoka talks Sengun and Cam Whitmore

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka spoke pregame as the Rockets get ready to host the Dallas Mavericks. The Rockets are going for their 12th straight victory and trying to keep pace with the Golden State Warriors, who are also in action Sunday night.

Coach Udoka was asked about Cam Whitmore and how he would be implemented back into the lineup after being out for a few weeks.

Cam Whitmore will play at a 20 minute maximum range according to Coach Udoka — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) March 31, 2024

Coach Udoka mentioned that Whitmore would play at most 20 minutes tonight as he tries to get back into game shape after missing three weeks with a knee injury. Like any player who has been out this long, he must be eased back into the lineup. Even just 20 minutes of Whitmore on the court is a huge boost, considering his ability to put up a lot of points in a short time.

Coach Udoka also discussed what the Rockets' Rockets would look like if Alperen Sengun returned this season.

Coach Udoka talks about how Sengun would be implemented back in the lineup if he is able to come back this season.

“It would be a good problem to have” pic.twitter.com/zDcY9rSSUu — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) March 31, 2024

Coach Udoka summed it up best: "It would be a good problem to have." There isn't a timetable for Sengun's return yet, but with the possibility of the Rockets making the play alive and well, his chances of a return have increased since his injury. The Rockets, however, will not rush back Sengun, considering the severity of his injury, and do not want to run into the same issues they had with Tari Eason coming back too soon.

As mentioned earlier, the Rockets are looking for their 12th straight victory. They come into tonight's game one back of the Warriors, who have won three consecutive games. The Warriors take on the Spurs on Sunday night.

Make sure to check back tomorrow morning, as I will have a full recap of the game. For the full pregame press conference, check out the Rocket Fuel Podcast on YouTube.