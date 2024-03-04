Should the Rockets have kept Jarrett Allen?

The world’s brightest genius picks up his phone. He’s about to change the world. He’s got a line that’s going to reverberate throughout the halls of academia for generations. This is going to be good.

“Boy, I sure am glad you’re not the GM of the Houston Rockets!”.

A hundred quote posts or more!

Jokes aside, there are a lot of armchair GMs on the internet. Some of them are better than others. Recently, a lot of them are saying that the Rockets should have kept Jarrett Allen. It seems that Allen himself wishes they had.

Jarrett Allen, on the @OldManandThree podcast, says he was initially excited to be going to Houston in the #Rockets James Harden trade of 2021, then he found out he was going to Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/yc5VZFfoPo — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) March 1, 2024

Should the Rockets have kept Allen?

Where were the Rockets in 2020?

Allen was on an expiring contract at the time. The Cleveland Cavaliers would go on to retain him at a cool $20 million per season. It seems likely that Rafael Stone wasn’t interested in adding that type of deal to the books at the very beginning of a rebuild.

Especially with Christian Wood on the ledger. Here’s an initial, simple argument in favor of keeping Allen. We can assume that Stone chose Wood over Allen. Wood seldom plays 20 minutes in a given game anymore, and Allen is a defensive anchor. Allen is much better than Wood (and he’s younger, too), so the Rockets made the wrong choice.

This feels like an oversimplification. At that time, we didn’t know that Wood treated defense like a petulant child does asparagus. It’s difficult to properly scout a guy who’s coming from the worst team in basketball. Wood seemed like a potentially impactful defender on the Detroit Pistons because he was blocking shots. They were losing, because of course they were.

It seems likely that Stone preferred a stretch big to a traditional rim runner. Wood could be a real utility player if he didn’t live in a reality where he was a Wilt Chamberlain / Michael Jordan hybrid.

In a vacuum, choosing Wood over Allen was an error. Contextually, Stone was in the infancy stages of a holistic teardown and made a philosophical choice about floor spacing. Either way, it’s a moot point:

Neither one would be starting for the Rockets in 2023-24.

Would the Rockets have drafted Alperen Sengun if they'd kept Allen?

It’s also worth noting that Allen wasn’t a fringe All-Defense guy in 2020. He showed promise on the Brooklyn Nets, but he broke out on the Cavaliers.

In an alternate universe, he breaks out on the Rockets. Would that have dissuaded them from drafting Alperen Sengun?

We don’t know. We can’t know. If we’re willing to assume that the Rockets wouldn’t have made their draft night trade for Sengun, it’s easy to justify passing on Allen.

Let’s circle back. Stone avoided adding a potentially foundational player to the roster on an expiring deal. He didn’t want to add a $20 million per season defensive big to a roster full of teenagers and fringe NBAers. Who knows? A dynamic playmaking big with star potential could shake loose on draft night.

Still, there will be valid counterarguments here as well. The Rockets needed to keep Allen because he was valuable. They could have traded him down the line. Surely, Allen would have landed them a first-round pick.

What if I told you that Allen already did land them a first-round pick?

The Rockets (kind of) traded Allen

There seems to be a misconception that the Rockets just let Allen slip away. That’s not true. The Cavaliers got in on the Harden deal because they wanted Allen. They sent the Rockets the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2022 unprotected first-round pick in exchange.

Could the Rockets have gotten more for Allen if they’d kept him and flipped him later? It’s possible. It also would have been a difficult needle to thread.

This is an argument within the argument. Some have said that keeping Allen would have made it harder to tank. Others have suggested that you could sit Allen down the stretch to maximize losses.

Suppose Allen doesn’t like sitting. Now, you’ve got a disgruntled player and you’re negotiating with less leverage. Simply put, there are too many hypotheticals in play here. The Rockets could have traded Allen for a pair of firsts; they could have traded him for a protected first. In the end, they got an unprotected first-round pick for him.

Later, they’d trade Eric Gordon for the rights to swap that same pick with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Rockets used that pick to select Cam Whitmore. Let’s take a look at where the deal stands now if we aggregate everything that’s happened to date.

Out:

James Harden, Jarrett Allen, Eric Gordon

In:

Tari Eason, Cameron Whitmore, 2024 First-Round Pick (BKN), 2025 First-Round Pick (Swap - BKN), 2026 First-Round Pick (BKN), 2027 First-Round Pick (Swap - BKN)

Is that a good deal? We do not know. The ‘24 pick is almost certainly going to land in the lottery. So even after all these years, the Rockets are at the mercy of the ping pong balls.

If that pick ends up being Alexandre Sarr? Wrap it up, folks - the Harden trade was a success. If it ends up being Tidjane Saluan? We’ll have to see how Saluan looks. Hopefully, the ‘25 pick is Cooper Flagg.

This is a digression. Does this look any better?

Out:

James Harden

In:

Jarrett Allen, Tari Eason, 2024 First-Round Pick (BKN), 2025 First-Round Pick (Swap - BKN), 2026 First-Round Pick (BKN), 2027 First-Round Pick (Swap - BKN)

There are so many ways to frame this. It’s like an LSAT question. In a way, the Rockets traded Allen and Gordon for Whitmore. Is that good?

That’s also to be determined. Whitmore surely has a lot more upside than Allen. He’s got undeniable star potential.

At the same time, Whitmore is averaging roughly one assist per every once in a while. He needs to be more willing to share the ball, or else he projects as a sixth man moving forward.

Was he worth the cost of Allen?

The Rockets made a choice - like it or not

So much of this boils down to your own principles. The Rockets’ rebuilding process was a wholesale, top-down teardown.

Some fans would have done it differently. They’d have preferred to have kept Allen and shut him down when it was losing time. They’d have drafted Sengun anyway because he was the best player available, and they'd have moved Allen when he started to emerge.

That’s all perfectly reasonable. Still, as with any hypothetical, that plan rests on some assumptions. We don’t know if Allen would have become a distressed asset if being a healthy scratch wasn’t his bag. For that matter, we don’t know if Allen would have even showcased his value with the 2020-21 Rockets. It would have been a touch more difficult to anchor a defense with Anthony Lamb and Mason Jones on the floor.

In the end, Stone opted to add an extra first-round pick to the war chest instead of hanging onto a high-end role player due for a payday. For a team in the Rockets’ current position, having a high-upside scoring wing is better than having a top-tier role player - at least, in my opinion.

Maybe you’re glad I’m not the GM.