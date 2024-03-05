Does Jalen Green have beef with the Suns?

Is it just me or is there some underlying animosity brewing between Jalen Green and the Phoenix Suns? It certainly seems that he’s been amped up to play them, and it’s something I noticed during the Houston Rockets two-game split in Phoenix over the weekend.

While his numbers aren’t flawless against the Suns, he definitely turns it up a notch against them, especially on the road. It’s safe to say that he likes playing there considering that his last three visits to the Footprint Center have netted him 30-plus points on each occasion.

One might say he’s “seeing green.”

I’ve enjoyed watching this version of Jalen against the Suns, a relentless bucket getter, more so than the Jalen that puts up a high volume of shots with less focus. It’s not that he necessarily lacks aggression versus other teams, but I think we’d all appreciate a more calculated approach on his end.

He seems more involved during these matchups, digging in on defense with a bit more intensity, jumping passing lanes, and even mixing it up as he did with Bradley Beal on Saturday night.

While my goal with this post is to celebrate good play from Jalen, I won’t go as far to dismiss the blemishes amongst the praise.

For instance, consider both 34-point performances during this trip. The first game, he shot 10-for-28 from the field and the second game he shot 12-for-23. It’s quite the contrast in efficiency. It’d be simple to guess which night the Rockets won based off his box score alone.

Now of course there are other factors that contributed to the loss on the 10-for-28 shooting night. For one, Alperen Sengun got ejected as the refs were up to their normal shenanigans, plus, nobody else was getting it done on offense. Jalen helped Houston make it more of a competitive game, but the pace from his brilliant first half didn’t carry all the way over into the second half.

Nevertheless, that first half and 34 points overall is nothing to sneeze at. Also consider that a chance at revenge was only 48 hours around the corner.

I do want to get back to the crux of these increasingly frequent outburst versus the Suns, so let’s do that.

Could it be a Devin Booker thing? It’s one guy at the pinnacle of the position, versus another guy that was forecasted to join him up there one day. That’s certainly worth getting prideful about. Despite his struggles this season, Green’s athleticism and self-creation still represents the Rockets’ best chance to match buckets with the likes of Booker and Kevin Durant.

It also could just be a good matchup for Green as Phoenix has never really been known as a defensive stalwart during my years of watching the NBA. Jalen likes to get up and down the court and he’s been fortunate enough to get a decent amount of fast break opportunities.

I believe that’s probably the main inflection point for Green in these games I’ve handpicked. It could also be coincidence, but I believe this matchup has allowed him to play more in tune with the pace he favors in their most recent matchups. It also helps that he’s had multiple open looks from deep that he’s cashed in on when given the opportunity.

I could also be grasping at straws. Green has averaged more against a handful of other teams in the league, but it’s something in these games that has stood out to me. It’s at least worth monitoring the next time Houston visits the valley. Hopefully I’m right, and hopefully that perceived edge carries over against the other 28 teams.