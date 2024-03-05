Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs game preview

I hope the San Antonio Spurs win the NBA Draft Lottery.

Yes I know you don’t want them to, but I think it would be fascinating. The Spurs have lived a charmed life in the Draft, with the top overall pick in 1987, 1997, and 2023. In each of those years, there was a clear-cut top player in the Draft: David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and Victor Wembanyama. But they’ve never won the lottery in a year in which there wasn’t a guaranteed star, much like the Houston Texans in all three seasons that they had the top pick.

And this year’s draft class? Well, it could be deep. But it’s not top-heavy, and there doesn’t appear to be a guaranteed superstar. The European prospects have holes in their games, and the none of the NCAA talent has separated themselves or played at a high level consistently. If these players were magically in last year’s draft class, I’m not sure any of them would go before the Thompson twins (the fourth and fifth picks).

So let’s see what happens to San Antonio’s brilliant front office when they actually have to make a choice. What happens when their top pick doesn’t turn into a superstar immediately? Even when fans understand that a draft is weak, there are still expectations that come with being the top pick. Just ask Anthony Bennett. Or Kwame Brown. Or Markelle Fultz.

And if the Spurs somehow turn Matas Buzelis into a Hall of Famer, then yes we definitely have to make sure they’re never in the lottery ever again.

Tip-off

7pm CT

How To Watch

Space City Home Network

Injury Report

Rockets

Tari Eason-OUT (leg)

Spurs

Victor Wembanyama-GTD (shoulder)

Julian Champagnie-GTD (ankle)

The Line (as of this post)

HOU -7.5

Looking ahead because we can

Wednesday night against the Clippers