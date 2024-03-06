Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers game preview

By my count, including tonight the Houston Rockets have three back-to-backs remaining on their schedule. After tonight, they will basically be playing every other day until early April, when they get the Warriors and Heat in a back-to-back at Toyota Center. Back-to-backs: you hate them, I hate them, and the players hate them. Alas.

The Los Angeles Clippers are not on a back-to-back, but this is their third game in four nights. After a narrow win over the West-leading Timberwolves, they went to Milwaukee and lost to a Bucks team missing Giannis Antetokounmpo. What’s the bigger disadvantage: missing your best player, or playing the second night of a road back-to-back? Well, apparently it was the latter, as the Clippers led for most of the night before giving up a late 15-0 run that doomed them.

Still, with a night to rest, you would expect the fresher (and more talented) Clippers squad to take care of business tonight. I felt like most of the Rockets took the OKC game on TNT a bit more seriously since it was their first real national exposure of the season, but the Thunder’s overall talent was just too much to overcome. That script will probably play out again tonight, but maybe a raucous Toyota Center could even the odds a bit.

Alperen Sengun is coming off a 45-point explosion against Victor Wembanyama, and tonight he’ll get the more “average sized” centers in Ivica Zubac and Daniel Theis to go up against. Of course, he’ll have to try balancing out the offensive production of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George on the other side. And don’t forget Norman Powell and Terance Mann, who can also fill it up.

Also, it’s getting late early for Jalen Green. He’s played well in his last three games, even if the shots weren’t falling from deep against San Antonio. His ability to impact the game in ways other than his scoring have been as inconsistent as the rest of his game, but he has a little over a month left to show the front office that he deserves an extension. Finding a way to score tonight against LA’s bevy of wing defenders would be a feather in his cap.

Tip-off

6:30pm CT

How To Watch

ESPN

Injury Report

Rockets

Tari Eason-OUT (leg)

Clippers

Russell Westbrook-OUT (leg)

The Line (as of this post)

Clippers-6.5

Looking ahead because we can

Friday night in Portland against the Trail Blazers