Alperen Sengun’s 45-piece lifts Rockets over Spurs 114-101

Alperen Sengun dominated the matchup at center with his much more celebrated opponent, going off for a career-high 45 points on 19-for-32 from the field to go along with 16 boards, 3 assists and 5 steals, as the Houston Rockets downed the San Antonio Spurs 114-101.

His counterpart, Rookie of the Year candidate Victor Wembanyama finished with just 10 points and 11 boards on 4-for-10 shooting, though he did rack up 7 blocks but also had 6 turnovers.

The Rockets also got 23 points from Jalen Green, and though he was just 1-for-10 deep, he was also 10-for-13 from two, and they also got 21 points, 10 assists and 4 steals from Fred VanVleet, who also shot 8-for-15 from the field and 5-for-9 from deep to help lead the charge against the Spurs. Cam Whitmore pitched in 19 off the bench and had a thunderous dunk on a behind-the-back assist from Alpie to help put the game away in the fourth after the Spurs got close.

The Spurs were led by Devin Vassell, who finished with 22, and they also got 20 from Malaki Branham and 15 points and 8 boards from Jeremy Sochan.

Houston’s defense helped hold the Spurs to 43 percent shooting on the night, and though the Rockets couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn with their triples, shooting just 9-for-34 on the night, it was Sengun’s big night that ensured the three-ball wasn’t necessary for a win.

It becomes more apparent every day, even in wins, that the Rockets will need to add some major shooting in the offseason, but in the meantime, let’s enjoy Aplie’s new career high. Oh, and the 16 boards were also a season high, so a dominant game all around for everyone’s favorite Turkish center.