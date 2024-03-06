Rockets squander a 20-point lead as Clippers take it 122-116

What happened??? Well, I’ll tell you what happened. One team looked like they’ve been here before and the other team looked like this was their first rodeo. On this occasion, the former was the visiting Los Angeles Clippers and the latter was the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets raced out to a first half lead, getting as high as a 20-point separation prior to succumbing to an eery 122-116 defeat. The moments leading up to the inevitable loss felt particularly uneasy because something just told you that the Clippers wouldn’t stay dazed for an entire game.

Despite the exciting events of the first half, which featured flashes of brilliant youth and unusually accurate three-point shooting, the opposite could be said about the second half. At first, it looked like Houston was going to be able to hold off the Clippers, responding to LA’s runs with counters to keep the visitors at bay. However, that sentiment changed once the opposing stars started to find their groove, enabling the comeback.

Alperen Sengun followed up his utter dominance of the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday with another spectacular game. While the Clippers may have missed the presence of Russell Westbrook (out due to hand surgery), Alpy did his best to honor Mr. Triple-Double with 23 points, 19 rebounds, and 14 assists.

Although the Rockets lost this game, I don’t believe his efforts will go in vain as the ESPN broadcast has hopefully exposed one of the game’s brightest stars to a national audience.

Jabari Smith Jr. wasn’t too shabby in this one either as he collected 19 points as part of his 4-for-6 three-point shooting night. More could have been asked of the Rockets backcourt as Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet combined for 30 points (15 each). It would have been nice for either one of them to have taken over in the fourth quarter as the lead whittled down into dust.

Dillon Brooks added 11 points and Cam Whitmore contributed 17 points off the bench, but in the end, nobody else provided Sengun with the pressure relief valve he needed to combat the Clippers fourth quarter onslaught.

Even though Kawhi Leonard cleared the way towards victory for LA with 28 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, it felt like this game swung the other way once Paul George started to click. His 21 points matched James Harden’s 21 in Jimbo’s first game in Houston as a Clipper.

Also of note, there was a Hack-a-Shaq run on Mason Plumlee with the Rockets up by one late in the fourth quarter. It technically worked out because he missed the free throws, but Houston’s failure to capitalize on the other end is when it really set in that they were going to blow this game.

This end result turned out to be a bummer coming off two straight wins and an outside chance to gain some ground in the play-in standings. Houston isn’t done in technical terms, but this certainly felt like one of those hard knocks that young teams typical go through on the way to salvation.