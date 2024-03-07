Views from the game: Rockets fall to Clippers 122-116

Your Houston Rockets came into their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on their first winning streak since the first week of January after their win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

After a hot few weeks recently, the Clippers have been average. After blowing a huge second-half lead recently, they are only 5-5 in their last 10 games. Of course, the main attraction of any game against the Clippers is the matchup with James Harden. The last time the Rockets faced off against the Clippers was during the in-season tournament. The game came down to the last few minutes, and Harden hit a wild, off-balance four-point play that put the game away.

Jabari Smith and Jeff Green came into the game as questionable. Before the game, Coach Udoka told the media Smith would play, but Jeff Green was out. The game was a back-to-back against a tough team, but if the Rockets want to keep their slim play-in chances, every game is essential.

First half

James Harden received mostly cheers during the intros as his name was called.

On the Rockets' first possession of the game, Jalen Green went right at James Harden for the easy layup. Harden answered on the other end to make his first two baskets, as the Clippers took the early lead. Despite coming in at less than 100 percent, Smith had two blocked shots, one at the rim, as the Rockets took an early 13-9 lead.

The Rockets' great defense from the night before carried over through most of Wednesday night's first quarter. They held the Clippers to 14 points through the first nine minutes of the quarter. Jalen Green had another strong start, leading the Rockets early with seven points on 3-for-5 shooting. The Rockets went up by as much as 13 points after a Cam Whitmore three-pointer. The Rockets took a 27-19 lead into the second quarter.

The Rockets extended the lead at the beginning of the quarter. After a Whitmore dunk that sounded like a cannon going off and an Amen Thompson basket, the Rockets took a 36-25 lead. Instant Cam nailed another three-pointer and a layup off the fast break to push the Rockets lead to 13. Sengun pulled down an offensive rebound and found Aaron Holiday for an open three-pointer, and just like that, the Rockets were up 17.

The Clippers started to cut into the lead as Kwahi Leonard asserted himself. With under two minutes left, the Clippers were able to reduce the lead to 10. The Rockets took a 57-44 lead into the half time.

Second half

The Clippers scored a couple of early baskets to cut the lead to nine. After the Rockets timeout, they settled things down, and after a Smith three, the Rockets went back up 11. The Clippers, however, would go on a run to end the third, and after a Leonard mid-range shot with .6 seconds left, the Clippers cut the lead down to six at 86-80.

The Rockets started the fourth hot with two straight baskets, the second coming on a pretty spin move by Sengun, which pushed the Rockets' lead to double digits again. Here came the Clippers, who scored five straight with seven minutes left to cut the lead back down to three at 99-96. A Leonard three-pointer got the Clippers even closer, as L.A. were as close as they have been since the first quarter, 101-99.

Rockets would push the lead to 106-101 with over five minutes left in the game, but that would be the high point for the rest of the game. The Clippers would close the game on a 21-10 run capped, and with 2:06 left in the game, Leonard would make a mid-range jumper and get fouled in the process. This play was significant because, at the time, the Rockets were down only two. Before the play, the Rockets' coaching staff were screaming for the players to foul Mason Plumlee so he would have to make two free throws.

The Rockets did the hack-a-Plumlee earlier in the quarter, and he missed both free throws. This time, however, no one on the court for the Rockets got the message. Here is Coach Udoka on the miscommunication after the game.

Here is the video I mentioned earlier.

“Not everyone was on the same page” https://t.co/dFTXN4kN2t pic.twitter.com/iLesg2ywoY — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) March 7, 2024

The Rockets' miscommunication not only cost them three points but also a challenge. After the play, the Rockets challenged the foul call, and it was not overturned. That play sealed the win for the Clippers and ended the Rockets brief two-game winning streak.

You can tell how much the Clippers wanted this game coming off a collapse in the prior game vs. the Bucks. You could hear them clapping and yelling as they entered the visitor's locker room after the game.

It was a winnable game for the Rockets. They led for most of it but ran out of gas late, or the Clippers' superstars were too much down the stretch. Either way, the Rockets lost, falling to 27-35 on the season.

They now hit the road for three straight games, with the first on Friday versus the Portland Trailblazers.

