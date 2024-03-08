Can the Rockets remedy their road record?

As their record currently stands at 6-24 on the road, the Houston Rockets are one of the worst away teams in the league. Only the Detroit Pistons have had less success away from home, and the gap isn’t too far. It’s been a disconcerting feeling away from the Toyota Center to say the least.

The incapability to secure road wins has undermined and overshadowed an otherwise pleasant season that has also featured a 20-10 home record. Unfortunately, it appears that the discrepancy in win percentage between home and the road may just be too much to overcome in terms of the Rockets’ postseason hopes.

However, while 2023-24’s chances gradually slip away, it’s still not too late to build better habits and momentum going into next season. So what would that look like? With 11 road games remaining, how many do the Rockets need to win to demonstrate some base level of competency down the stretch?

Only a fool would work themselves up to believe that they could win 8 out of the 11 games left. How about something closer to .500? Winning 6 of the next 11 would take land Houston at 12-29 on the season, ugly on paper, yet respectable if we’re just judging from this day forward.

How about four? Can you win us four more road games, Houston? Is that too much to ask? Just get to double digits for crying out loud. Four doesn’t and shouldn’t sound like a big ask, but if this season has shown us anything, they’re not going to make it as easy as it should be.

The next few opportunities look a tad bleak, but thankfully the back end of the schedule appears to be lighter. The road schedule is more palpable after splitting two with the Phoenix Suns.

Fortunately, there’s still an aforementioned path to four more wins as six of Houston’s remaining road games come against the likes of the Portland Trailblazers, Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz. It will be as simple as beating the teams they’re better than in the win column and stealing a few along the way.

Simple, right.

Circumnavigating the pessimism that has grown from this Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde act has been incredibly tough once you recall the embarrassing performances along the way. For instance, there was that loss to the Memphis Grizzlies team devoid of NBA players. Even the wins, few and far between, have been grueling to watch. We can't forget having to fight tooth and nail to hold off those lowly Pistons. It’s just been that type of season.

However, I’m willing to go out on a very narrow limb and call it now, the Rockets WILL win more than 10 away games. I know, so brave of me. This team has been far too adequate at home to be this dysfunctional on the road.

Focusing this back into the context of “from this day forward”, I’ll take the moral victory if the Rockets can at least double their road output to close out the season. How’s that for a spin job?