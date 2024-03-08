Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers game preview

Ah yes, the one that got away.

The last time these teams played, the Portland Trail Blazers used a Jerami Grant banked in prayer to send the game to overtime. There’s they used an offensive blitz to put the game away and leave the Houston Rockets with an unexpected win. For the Rockets, it was probably the moment that they realized that they weren’t a play-in team as currently constructed.

For fun: the Blazers scored on five straight possessions, starting with Malcolm Brogdon’s triple with three seconds remaining. Grant banked one in at the buzzer, Brogdon hit yet another to start OT, Grant followed with a jumper, and Brogdon banked in a jumper.

In just under two minutes, the Blazers went on a 13-4 run. If you’d like someone else to do the math, I have done so. That’s an offensive efficiency of 312. Basically, the Blazers went supernova. Houston also got blitzed in the third quarter when the Blazers scored 41 points behind a solid outing from Anfernee Simons, who was electric all night.

Brogdon has been out since early February, so the Rockets will get a break there. Tonight should be a chance to win their seventh road game.

Tip-off

9pm CT

How To Watch

Space City Home Network

Injury Report

Rockets

Jeff Green-GTD (knee)

Blazers

Toumani Camara-GTD (illness)

Scoot Henderson-Doubtful (thigh)

Deandre Ayton-Doubtful (hand)

Malcolm Brogdon-OUT (elbow)

The Line (as of this post)

Rockets-5

Looking ahead because we can

Sunday night in Sacramento against the Kings