Can Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson play together longterm?

Alperen Sengun has arrived.

He is undeniable. You may believe in extraterrestrial life. You may not. Some will argue that if the universe is infinite, the very notion that no intelligent life exists outside of Earth is a logical absurdity. Others will differ - until they find themselves floating towards a metallic behemoth in the sky, trapped in a beam of light.

In other words, evidence and proof are different concepts. Sengun is a cornerstone player. That has officially been proven. With that, I’m going to issue (another, and final) apology.

I’m not apologizing for my trepidation about building around Alperen Sengun. I’m also not the only person in basketball to worry about his defense. Ask yourself why every metric under the sun said that an 18-year-old Basketball Super League MVP was the best offensive player in the draft and he fell to 16th anyway.

(Don’t worry. The apology is coming).

Franchise cornerstone is a high bar. Some Rockets fans wanted to anoint Sengun from the first no-look pass. Others needed more time. I won’t apologize for that.

Here’s what I’ll apologize for: trading Sengun and every Nets pick for Mikal Bridges and Nicolas Claxton would have been astronomically stupid. Some of you saw that right away, and you were right. I was so stubbornly attached to my notions of how NBA basketball is optimized that I wanted the Rockets to make an astoundingly bad trade.

Anyway, that’s out of the way. Sengun is a cornerstone. Ironically, he’s looked better in Udoka’s hedge-and-recover schemes than he has in drop coverage - and that’s a more modernized defensive scheme anyway.

It’s a moot point. Sengun is 17th in Win Shares (WS) in 2023-24. Every player ahead of him besides Chet Holmgren is a veteran. Get this kid up to 33 percent on three triples a night and he might be a top-five offensive player in the NBA. It wouldn’t matter if he was the worst defender in league history. He’s a cornerstone. The Rockets should, to a large extent, build around him.

Is anyone else on this roster worth building around?

Do the Rockets have the right pieces around Sengun?

It’s crazy, right? The Rockets picked within the top four in the draft for three years in a row. They selected athletes with outlier qualities. Yet, as of now, it looks like they’ll be built around this big, dorky-yet-cool kid with the mind of Larry Bird, the footwork of Hakeem Olajuwon and the foot speed of current-day Hakeem Olajuwon.

Jalen Green is basically out. The sample-size game is getting tiring. It doesn’t matter how well he’s shooting over the last X games. Green is shooting 33.2 percent from long-range on 7 attempts per game for his career. That’s a three-year sample size.

Sure, Green could improve. The Rockets can’t wait forever. They will need shooting around Sengun (more on that later), and Green doesn’t offer enough in terms of ancillary skills to justify that deficit.

Jabari Smith Jr. is an interesting case. Superficially, he’s a perfect compliment to Sengun - Smith Jr. is a big three-and-D wing.

Is he the right type of defender? That’s a different question. Smith Jr. is more of a point-of-attack defender than he is a weakside rim protector. With that said, he has occasionally flashed potential in that area. The jury is still out on his fit with Sengun.

Tari Eason is a strong weakside helper. He should compliment any iteration of this group. So should Cam Whitmore. Whether he’s a star or a sixth man should boil down to whether he develops any taste for passing the ball, but his shooting abiity makes him Sengun-friendly either way.

What about Amen Thompson?

Can Thompson play with Sengun?

This is where the Rockets’ roster gets a bit frustrating if you’re trying to project the future. It’s like a Rubix cube, but you’re starting to suspect it’s a gag gift that can’t actually be solved.

It starts with Sengun. He’s brilliant, but he is complicated. For argument’s sake, let’s first assume that he continues to grow as an interior scorer and passer. Let’s also first assume that he stagnates as a defender and a shooter.

OK. So, the Rockets would need to put the right pieces around him. That means a co-star who is a three-level scorer, and otherwise, it means three-and-D guys. Yet, it’s more granular than that. The Rockets would need weakside rim protection.

Thompson is a bonafide weakside shot blocker. That’s not something you expect to say about a point guard, but then, most point guards aren’t 6’7” and one of the most impressive leapers in the NBA.

There is a blueprint here. Keep running these hedge-and-recover, swarming defensive schemes. If Sengun is out of position, one of Thompson or Eason (or maybe Smith Jr.) will be waiting. This can work.

Can it work offensively?

That’s a different question. Thompson can’t shoot. If he could, he wouldn’t be a Rocket - he’d be a Charlotte Hornet.

Recently, there’s a fashionable idea that the key to a modern NBA offense is to deploy multiple playmakers. There’s some truth in that. At the same time, you’re going to need four-out spacing to hang with the big boys. The Rockets can’t build the team around two non-shooting playmakers.

Conventionally, we’d expect Thompson to be the one to find his shot as the lead guard. Right. This is an article about finding rim protection from every position but the five because the five is an elite playmaker. We’re doing away with conventions here.

Sengun developing into a floor spacer might actually be more effective. It would open up pick-and-pop opportunities. Besides, Thompson is an outstanding cutter. He has something to do when Sengun has the ball.

A pick-and-roll featuring two non-shooters is too easy to defend. If Sengun could pop in those actions, the defense would have to cover all three levels. Provided, that is, that Thompson develops at least a reliable mid-range shot. If he can’t even get that far, he may not be a viable lead ball-handler anyway.

That’s perfect, because Sengun is further ahead as a shooter in the first place. In 2023-24, he’s knocking down 29.7 percent of his 1.8 three-point attempts per contest. That isn’t good, but it’s not a far cry from where he needs to be to command respect.

If Sengun can connect on roughly 33 percent on three attempts per game, and the rest of the lineup can shoot, the Rockets may be putting together a tasty playmaking sandwich with Sengun at the five and Thompson at the one.

If not? Who knows how the future looks. This team is in an interesting place. There’s a surplus of exciting young talent, but only one surefire star player.

Who thought that would be Alperen Sengun?