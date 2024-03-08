 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rockets Roll Into River City Requiring Revenge Regarding Rampaging Randos

Or, The Rockets Play The Trailblazers In Portland

By Xiane
/ new
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Houston Rockets
Just Gimme 25 Shots...
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets vs Portland Trailblazers

Friday, March 8, 2024 @ 9:00pm CST

Location: Moo-da Center, PDX

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Probable Starting Lineups

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Trailblazers: Who Knows? It could be anyone. It could be Clyde Drexler’s triumphant return on a 10 day. At 61. Oh, you think I’m kidding? Fine. Anfernee “HoF vs Houston” Simons, Um, Kris Murray, Ah...Matisse Thybulle, Eh, Duop Reath?, Hmm, Moses Brown? This, friends, is what Deep Tanking looks like.

Injuries:

Rockets: Jeff Green (GTD), Tari Eason (OUT), Steven Adams, not Victor Oladipo (OUT)

Trailblazers: Shaedon Sharpe (OUT), Malcom Brogdon (OUT), Toumani Camara (GTD), Jabari Walker (GTD), Jerami Grant (GTD), Scoot Henderson (OUT), Deandre Ayton (OUT), And that’s not all!

Friday night in Stumptown, baby, get your IPA on!

Poll

Tonight’s Winner?

view results
  • 0%
    Rockets!
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    I guess this is their roster, Trailblazers?
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    The 10 Day Contract
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    500 IPAs On Draft! 500!
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From The Dream Shake

Loading comments...