Rockets Roll Into River City Requiring Revenge Regarding Rampaging Randos

Houston Rockets vs Portland Trailblazers
Friday, March 8, 2024 @ 9:00pm CST
Location: Moo-da Center, PDX
TV: Space City Home Network
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Probable Starting Lineups
Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Trailblazers: Who Knows? It could be anyone. It could be Clyde Drexler’s triumphant return on a 10 day. At 61. Oh, you think I’m kidding? Fine. Anfernee “HoF vs Houston” Simons, Um, Kris Murray, Ah...Matisse Thybulle, Eh, Duop Reath?, Hmm, Moses Brown? This, friends, is what Deep Tanking looks like.
Injuries:
Rockets: Jeff Green (GTD), Tari Eason (OUT), Steven Adams, not Victor Oladipo (OUT)
Trailblazers: Shaedon Sharpe (OUT), Malcom Brogdon (OUT), Toumani Camara (GTD), Jabari Walker (GTD), Jerami Grant (GTD), Scoot Henderson (OUT), Deandre Ayton (OUT), And that’s not all!
Friday night in Stumptown, baby, get your IPA on!
Poll
Tonight’s Winner?
-
0%
Rockets!
-
0%
I guess this is their roster, Trailblazers?
-
0%
The 10 Day Contract
-
0%
500 IPAs On Draft! 500!
