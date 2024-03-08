Rockets Roll Into River City Requiring Revenge Regarding Rampaging Randos

Houston Rockets vs Portland Trailblazers

Friday, March 8, 2024 @ 9:00pm CST

Location: Moo-da Center, PDX

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Probable Starting Lineups

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Trailblazers: Who Knows? It could be anyone. It could be Clyde Drexler’s triumphant return on a 10 day. At 61. Oh, you think I’m kidding? Fine. Anfernee “HoF vs Houston” Simons, Um, Kris Murray, Ah...Matisse Thybulle, Eh, Duop Reath?, Hmm, Moses Brown? This, friends, is what Deep Tanking looks like.

Injuries:

Rockets: Jeff Green (GTD), Tari Eason (OUT), Steven Adams, not Victor Oladipo (OUT)

Trailblazers: Shaedon Sharpe (OUT), Malcom Brogdon (OUT), Toumani Camara (GTD), Jabari Walker (GTD), Jerami Grant (GTD), Scoot Henderson (OUT), Deandre Ayton (OUT), And that’s not all!

Friday night in Stumptown, baby, get your IPA on!