Rockets Repulse Rampaging Randos 123-107

Well, it happened. The Randos Attacked. A Rando got a personal Rando Record. Open shots went in for Portland. Silly bad shots went in for Portland. And...the Rockets won anyway. On the road. Against Rampaging Randos.

How random were the Randos?

Well, first of all, Portland is undergoing a full on health crisis. Whatever the training and medical staff is doing, it isn’t working very well.

The Blazers, minus Lillard, weren’t very good before this health crisis, but they did feature lots of actual NBA players: Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III (forgot he was a Trailblazer, didn’t you?), as well as Matisse Thybulle. Plus their homegrown guards (and Portland is good at guards) Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe, as well as the #3 pick, Scoot Henderson.

Of that list only Anfernee Simons, and Matisse Thybulle were available tonight. It didn’t seem to matter as the Blazers had Dalano Banton, Duop Reath and Toumain Camara.

Of the three, it looked like Reath might go crazy, but it didn’t happen. Mostly because of foul trouble, rather than a lack of Rando Rage on Reath’s part.

Instead it was Canada’s Own Dalano Banton. Banton played 38 minutes (career average: 10.4 per game). He scored 30 points (career average 4ppg, 13.8per36). He shot 4-10 from three point range (career average 26%), and 10-27 overall (37%, slightly below career average of 41%). He grabbed 8 rebounds, and dished 5 assists. He’s listed as a 6’9” PG, and he sort of is one, as his drive game seemed pretty good.

A lot of things the replacement Blazers did seemed pretty good. Portland lead by 8 at the half, and extended their lead to about 12. The Randos were Romping. They were running amok. Until Amen Thompson got involved.

Amen Thompson, despite being a rookie is simply a size, speed, and quickness mismatch for most front line NBA players. Against fringe NBA guys, against GLeaguers, against 10 Day contract guys? For those players Amen is prayer that received a direct answer, and that answer is “No.”

Thompson has moved up the learning curve extremely quickly on defense, and distribution, though he, like rookie Sengun, has an eye for the spectacular pass, rather than the sure thing. Amen’s offense remains more notional. The defense? It’s real, and it’s spectacular.

How real? In 26 minutes Amen had 3 steals, 5 blocks, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and scored 16points, mostly off dunks in transition. I think he should have been credited with one more block, and probably another steal. The non 7ft+ 5x5 game is coming from Amen. Probably if he plays 40+ minutes some night it’ll just happen.

Amen, Cam Whitmore and (now that his Mullet of Antipodean Might has regrown) Jock Landale lead the comeback, and Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet finished it off. Jock’s statline doesn’t look gaudy, but he played really well. He shut down the paint and Amen shutdown everything else.

Cam, once again, despite not being highly efficient (Rockets still can’t shoot 3pters on the road that well) was a wrecking ball on an opponents’ second unit. Because poor Portland, if the guys mentioned above were starting, I’ll leave the grisliness of the second unit to your imagination.

This is no unfairness or slight on those players. They battled hard. They made this a game, but the Rockets talent advantage just overwhelmed them, and the Rockets stopped helping off shooters on Simons and just counted on good one one on defense to slow the Blazers down in the second half. It worked.

Honestly, the Rockets really need to stop the “sag off shooters to ostensibly pressure that one guy who scares them”. If that one guy is making passes to wide open guys, wide open Duop Reath’s and wide open Dalano Banton’s will make those shots. Just defend straight up. Even Jalen is decent now, and everyone else, pretty much, except Cam, is at worst decent to great. (Cam is scary one on one, but his general defensive awareness is that of a 19 year old in the NBA - that’s not criticism, he’ll outgrow that).

Jalen Green had a fine night, but even when he’s good, he’s somehow bad. Tonight it was 27 points on 11-19 shooting, 4-9 from three, 3rbs, 5ast, 2stl, 2TO in 34 minutes. He’s filling in the edges of “Good Shooting Guard” coloring book, while not convincing anyone he’ll stay inside the line on the “shooting” part. Jalen also had some truly highlight reel dunks. Which, well, come on is fun. He was looking down through the net on one of them. We’re here for fun, right? No? Well, a dunk is Very Efficient.

Jalen’s rebounding was a bit off, which is a shame. I want him to catch Zion Williamson in rebounds per game. Zion is at 5.5, which given who he is, seems pathetic. Jalen was at 5 per game, good for 10th amongst SG in the NBA, and about .6 per game off 4th place.

This was really a team win for the Rockets, but Amen was the pivot in this one. He is getting harder, and harder to deny more minutes. When he’s in, good things happen, even though he can’t shoot. Because he started playing later in the season, no one is talking about just how amazing his future looks. They will next season. (2023 Rockets may go down as one of the greatest single season drafts for any NBA team, ever. Yes, I know, settle down, but, but...it’s in play.)

It’s onward to Sacramento where they can wait to light the beam again until they next team they play. That Beam thing is cool, but it’s not for us.