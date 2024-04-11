Views from the game: Rockets over Magic

The Houston Rockets were officially eliminated from playoff contention after their heartbreaking overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. That was the Rockets' fifth straight loss after they had won 11 straight right before this losing streak. With only four games left in the season, the Rockets' goals have shifted from the NBA Play-In tourney to trying to finish over .500 for the first time in four years.

The quest for 42 wins started with a matchup against the Orlando Magic. The Rockets haven't seen the Magic since the first game of the season in Orlando, a game they were never really in as the Magic cruised to a 116-86 win.

Before tonight's game, Jalen Green had a message for Rockets fans.

Jalen Green with a message to Rockets fans before the final home game of the season



"I know we fell short of the playoffs this year. Next year is going to be way better."

First half

The Magic started the game fast as they could easily get to the basket in the first few possessions. So much so that Ime Udoka called a quick timeout less than three minutes into the game. The Rockets trailed early 10-5.

Whatever was said in the timeout must have woken the Rockets up, as they would go on a 12-2 run immediately afterwards and force the Magic into a timeout. Fred VanVleet was unconscious in the first quarter, scoring 12 of the Rockets' first 25 points. The Rockets didn't look back, as they shot over 60 percent from the field and led 36-25 at the end of the first quarter.

The Magic started the quarter on an 11-2 run and cut the lead down to two at 38-36. Another quick Udoka timeout and another Rockets run. They would go on a 8-0 run to push the lead right back to double digits. The Rockets kept the pressure on, pushing the lead up to as much as 16 points. Jalen Green had the play of the first half with not only the alley but also the oop, as he finished with a ridiculous dunk off the tipped pass.

VanVleet continued leading the team, scoring 18 points in the first half. Rockets led at the half 63-51.

Second Half

Rockets came out the half motivated as they started the quarter on an 18-9 run in the first four minutes and their most significant lead at 79-60. The Rockets kept the Magic at arm's length for most of the quarter as the teams traded baskets for most of the quarter afterward. Cam Whitmore and Joe Ingles went chest-to-chest after getting tangled up the play before. Both were assessed technicals, and one play later, Whitmore was assessed a dead ball technical and was ejected from the game.

Another game another altercation m. Cam Whitmore doesn't back down to anyone

The Magic started to make another run in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead down to six after a Joe Ingles 3-pointer. he Rockets pushed the lead back to 10 after Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith nailed three-pointers. VanVleet, who had been the best player on the court all game long, hit a floater and was fouled to push his total to 37 for the game and a 13-point Rockets lead. The Rockets would never be challenged again as they went on to win 118-106 and snap their five-game losing streak.

VanVleet led all scores with 37 points and added 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Jabari Smith also had a good game against the team that passed on him in the 2022 draft with 23 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Post game

After the game, Coach Udoka spoke to the media about the Rockets big win and how he likes the Rockets physicality. Coach Udoka was asked about the Rockets being amongst the league leaders in technical fouls.

Coach Udoka spoke about the Rockets being amongst the league leaders in technicals



"I don't mind it it's better than the alternatives which is laying down and getting ran over"

It was obvious from day one Coach Udoka wanted to change the reputation of the Rockets from a team you can push around to a team that will now push back. Fred VanVleet also echoed the change in the Houston Rockets from last season to this season.

Fred was asked about Coach Udoka influence on the team



"You guys covering the team last year vs covering the team this year I think you can see the difference"



I did cover the team last season and it is a big difference in the overall culture and mindset of the team

Even though the Rockets missed their ultimate goal of making the playoffs they did change the perception of being one of the worst teams in the NBA to a team on the rise.

The Rockets now embark on a three game road trip to end the season as the Rockets try to finish above .500 for the first time in four seasons.

