Respect Seeking Rockets Visit Tankeriffic Jazz

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz
Thursday, April 11, 2024 @ 8:00pm CST
Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
TV: Space City Home Network
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Probable Starting Lineups
Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr.
Jass: Who knows? Best guess - Keyonte George, Talen Horton-Tucker, Brice Sensabaugh, Taylor Hendricks, Omer Yurtseven
Injuries:
Rockets: JaeSean Tate (OUT), Alperen Sengun (OUT), Tari Eason, Steve Adams
Jaz: Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, John Collins, Kris Dunn, Jordan Clarkson: Tank Related Maladies
Chat below!
Also here’s the Playback link. It’s pretty fun, at least for me, because I can just blather non-stop. Hear all my bad takes in real time! Maybe some accordion, too, we’ll see how the game’s going.
Also, here’s a question to ponder. How did the Rockets v Mavericks feature 80 free throws and the Buck v Celtics feature 2? Seriously, what the hell is going on?
Poll
Tonight’s Winner?
-
71%
Rockets Quest For A Winning Record
-
0%
Jazz Botched Tanking
-
28%
Free Reed Instruments
