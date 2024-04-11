Respect Seeking Rockets Visit Tankeriffic Jazz

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz

Thursday, April 11, 2024 @ 8:00pm CST

Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Probable Starting Lineups

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr.

Jass: Who knows? Best guess - Keyonte George, Talen Horton-Tucker, Brice Sensabaugh, Taylor Hendricks, Omer Yurtseven

Injuries:

Rockets: JaeSean Tate (OUT), Alperen Sengun (OUT), Tari Eason, Steve Adams

Jaz: Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, John Collins, Kris Dunn, Jordan Clarkson: Tank Related Maladies

Chat below!

Also here’s the Playback link. It’s pretty fun, at least for me, because I can just blather non-stop. Hear all my bad takes in real time! Maybe some accordion, too, we’ll see how the game’s going.

Also, here’s a question to ponder. How did the Rockets v Mavericks feature 80 free throws and the Buck v Celtics feature 2? Seriously, what the hell is going on?

