Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game preview

Well, maybe now we can stop hearing other teams’ fanbases offering a second round pick for Alperen Sengun.

The Houston Rockets were brought back down to earth against the Dallas Mavericks, who just refused to miss and took advantage of Houston’s decision switch everything on Luka Doncic and play him man-to-man.

The Minnesota Timberwolves present a different problem. They’re big, and they’re a great defensive team. By almost every metric, they’re the best defensive team in the NBA, and it’s not particularly close. Former Rockets assistant Chris Finch has the team defending at a high level, and while their offense isn’t at that level, it’s more than good enough to give them a chance in the playoffs.

Anthony Edwards is a star, and can create offense on his own. Karl-Anthony Towns is currently injured, but should be able to return in time for the postseason. Rudy Gobert has assimilated well in Year 2, and his defensive presence has him as the runaway favorite to win his fourth Defensive Player of the Year Award, named after some guy nicknamed Dream.

The Wolves have bossed Houston in the previous two matchups, mostly owing to Minny’s size and defense. The Rockets scored 95 and 90 points in those two games, and gave up 122 and 111, respectively. So Houston’s task is daunting tonight, and chances are that a loss tonight coupled with the inevitable Steph Curry explosion on Thursday will officially push Houston out of the play-in race. We’ll see if Jalen Green can bounce back after Dallas became the first team in a month to really corral him.

Tip-off

7pm CT

How To Watch

Space City Home Network

Injury Report

Rockets

Alperen Sengun-OUT (ankle, knee)

Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns-OUT (knee)

The Line (as of this post)

MIN -8.5

Looking ahead because we can

Thursday night in Houston against the Golden State Warriors