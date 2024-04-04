Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors game preview

Yeah, of course it’s the Golden State Warriors that will stick the knife in the Houston Rockets season. It only makes sense.

The Warriors have been Houston’s foil throughout the past decade (minus the past few years where Houston was terrible). Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have as many huge moments in Toyota Center as they do in Oracle/Chase Center.

Man, I can’t wait for them to blow that team up this summer. Or spend a ton of money on an aging Thompson. Either scenario works for me.

The Rockets have lost two straight since their 11-game winning streak. First was the Luka Doncic explosion and then the Rockets couldn’t climb back against the bigger Minnesota Timberwolves. It was a good game that showed the Rockets that they are on the cusp, but was frustrating for those hoping for the play-in this season. Still, the future is bright.

Tip-off

7pm CT

How To Watch

Space City Home Network

Injury Report

Rockets

Alperen Sengun-OUT (ankle, knee)

Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga-GTD

Gary Peyton II-probable

The Line (as of this post)

Golden State -4

Looking ahead because we can

Friday night in Houston against the Miami Heat