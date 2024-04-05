Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat game preview

Ah, welcome back to .500.

The 11-game winning streak is starting to seem like a distant memory for the Houston Rockets, and their play-in chances are effectively zero. However, the team must continue fighting, even if it’s just for pride.

As regular readers of this site are aware, the Rockets do not own their own draft pick this season. Therefore, tanking makes zero sense. It’s better for Ime Udoka to continue developing this group all the way until the final whistle of Game 82.

So, I’ll turn it over to you: what do you want to see from the Rockets in the final six games of the season? On paper, four of these games (Miami, at Dallas, Orlando, at Clippers) are losses, and the two winnable games are both on the road (at Utah, at Portland). That makes the final record of .500, 41-41, more unlikely than likely. Is that the goal? Or would hard work and being in those underdog games be meaningful for you? Let me know in the comments.

Tip-off

7pm CT

How To Watch

Space City Home Network

Injury Report

Rockets

Alperen Sengun-OUT (ankle, knee)

Heat

Tyler Herro-OUT

The Line (as of this post)

Miami -1

Looking ahead because we can

Sunday afternoon in Dallas against the Mavericks