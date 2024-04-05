Heat Visits Houston on April 5th

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat

Thursday, April 5, 2024 @ 7:00pm CST

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Probable Starting Lineups

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Jock Landale

Heats: Terry Rozier, D’Artagnan, Jimmy “Tomballz” Butler, Nikola Jovic, Bam Adebayo

For all the marbles! honor!

Amen Thompson is out after turning his ankle last night. I think the Rockets will go TradCen, but we’ll see.

The Rockets, after getting beaten pretty thoroughly by Golden State last night, and seeing Ime Udoka pull his starters early, for reasons of ire, preservation or inexplicable Imenity, have a chance to climb above .500 again tonight against The Concept of High Temperature: The Basketball Team.