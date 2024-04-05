Heat Visits Houston on April 5th

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat
Thursday, April 5, 2024 @ 7:00pm CST
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
TV: Space City Home Network
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Probable Starting Lineups
Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Jock Landale
Heats: Terry Rozier, D’Artagnan, Jimmy “Tomballz” Butler, Nikola Jovic, Bam Adebayo
For all
the marbles! honor!
Amen Thompson is out after turning his ankle last night. I think the Rockets will go TradCen, but we’ll see.
The Rockets, after getting beaten pretty thoroughly by Golden State last night, and seeing Ime Udoka pull his starters early, for reasons of ire, preservation or inexplicable Imenity, have a chance to climb above .500 again tonight against The Concept of High Temperature: The Basketball Team.
