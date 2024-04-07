Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks game preview

The Houston Rockets are looking to snap a 4-game losing streak.

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a big win over the Golden State Warriors. Dallas was without Luka Doncic.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros have lost four straight games to the Texas Rangers dating back to last season.

So let’s just say that it’s a bad time to be a Houston fan.

Dallas is likely to get Doncic back tonight as they look to solidify themselves out of the play-in spots. Technically, they can still finish in the fourth spot, but a few losses could easily drop them into the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, Houston’s tragic number is down to one. That’s either one loss for Houston or one win by the Warriors for the rest of the season that would eliminate Houston from play-in contention. And based on how these teams have been playing for the last week, tonight would seem to be the nail in the coffin. Still, there’s been plenty to celebrate this season for Rockets fans. Now it’s about finishing on a high note.

Tip-off

2:30pm CT

How To Watch

Space City Home Network

Injury Report

Rockets

Alperen Sengun-OUT (ankle, knee)

Amen Thompson-OUT

Jae’Sean Tate-OUT

Mavericks

Luka Doncic-GTD

Josh Green-OUT

Dereck Lively II-OUT

Maxi Kleber-GTD

The Line (as of this post)

DAL -7

Looking ahead because we can

Tuesday night at home against the Orlando Magic