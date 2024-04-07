Rockets at Mavericks

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mav’ricks
Sunday, April 7, 2024 @ 112:30 pm CST
Location: American Hairlines Center, Dallas, Texas, USA, North America
TV: Space City Home Network, NBAtv
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Probable Starting Lineups
Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr.
Dallas: Kyrie Iriving, Luka Doncic, Derrick Jones Jr., Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington
It is gamethread. The NBA probably could have let the Womens NCAA Final happen without this on the schedule.
Poll
Winninthis?
-
50%
Houston
-
0%
Dallas
-
50%
Just Luka
