Rockets at Mavericks

This Time It’s In Dallas

NBA: Miami Heat at Houston Rockets Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mav’ricks

Sunday, April 7, 2024 @ 112:30 pm CST

Location: American Hairlines Center, Dallas, Texas, USA, North America

TV: Space City Home Network, NBAtv

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Probable Starting Lineups

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr.

Dallas: Kyrie Iriving, Luka Doncic, Derrick Jones Jr., Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington

It is gamethread. The NBA probably could have let the Womens NCAA Final happen without this on the schedule.

