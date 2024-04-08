SB Nation Reacts results: Did TDS predict Rockets NBA Play-In Tournament chances?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We asked this week’s question back on April 1, before Houston’s games with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat — all of which ended up as losses. So with my results a little delayed and Houston’s chances for the tourney totally up in smoke, this has become kind of a — did we pick it right? Here’s the results:

As you can see, most of TDS got this one right. In fact, two-third of y’all prediced no tournament for the Rockets, and with Houston’s loss last night to the Dallas Mavericks, we’re about to start looking towards next season. But it also says something about the progress this team has made that a third of us thought they would make it. The Rockets are definitely on the upswing. Where they go from here remains to be seen.

Thanks for voting!

