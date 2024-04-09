Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic game preview

The Houston Rockets have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. It’s been an incredible season with an incredible amount of progress and hope. No one could have seen that coming after opening night, when the Rockets lost by 30 against tonight’s opponent. The Rockets are firmly in Phase 2. Or Phase 3. Whatever the right phase is. I never understand these things.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are a step ahead of the Rockets. The Magic control their own destiny for third place in the Eastern Conference, They are just one game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for second place, but are only two up in the loss column from sixth place and three up from eighth. That’s not a lot of leeway, and three of their final four contests are on the road. However, two are against the reeling Bucks, so it’s quite an opportunity for a young group of upstarts to make a statement. Playing in the East must be so nice.

We’re trying something new at The Dream Shake for this final stretch of games. I’m sure some of you have seen other sites using Playback TV as a way to stream games an watch together. Think of it as Twitch, but with legitimate streams for Rockets games. If you have League Pass or have access to Rockets games from your home network, it’s a simple process to jump in and watch along and chat. If you don’t, worry not! The first 20 people to join will be given the ability to watch the game free of charge and without League Pass! I’ll leave more info here and in the game thread when it becomes available.

Tip-off

7pm CT

How To Watch

Space City Home Network or Playback TV

Injury Report

Rockets

Alperen Sengun-OUT

Jae’Sean Tate-OUT

Magic

Jonathan Isaac-GTD

Franz Wagner-GTD

The Line (as of this post)

Magic -2

Looking ahead because we can

Thursday night in Utah