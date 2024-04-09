Rockets humble the Magic 118-106 in home finale

The Houston Rockets ended a five-game losing streak and finished their home slate with a resounding 118-106 win over the Orlando Magic. The win moved the Rockets to a respectable 27-14 at the Toyota Center this season and has set the standard for protecting home territory going into the future.

It was a suitable end for all Rockets fans in attendance being that it was fan appreciation night. Fred VanVleet made sure of it.

VanVleet was stellar all throughout the game, getting started with 15 points in the first quarter. He finished with 37 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists on the evening, and was instrumental in closing the game out for good. VanVleet was there to extinguish the fire even when the Magic whittled the lead down to six in the fourth quarter.

The difference in this game was the Rockets had players that could cash in from the perimeter, and the Magic didn’t. Money well spent.

Jabari Smith Jr. also played his tail off in this one, totaling 23 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. He looked comfortable stepping into his shots tonight and made it tough for the Magic on the other side of the ball. Considering Orlando’s wealth of size, it was great to see Bari neutralize the talented likes of Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

Amen Thompson added 13 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 stocks (2 steals and 1 block). Dillon Brooks provided 15 points and his trademark rugged defense. Meanwhile, Jalen Green struggled with his shot, going just 6-17 from the field for 14 points, but he still managed to provide some of the flashes that helped turn his season around.

While the bench production was limited, Jeff Green and Jock Landale managed to hold it down in their time on the court. Cam Whitmore didn’t have much of a chance to say the same on the account that he got ejected after only six minutes of run. A double technical between him and Joe Ingles, followed by another tech only seconds later meant his night was over early.

Overall, it was a pleasant result in what was the last home game of the season. I’m going to miss seeing the Dunkstronaut court for the time being, and also the accompanying uniforms. I’m begging for some version of those to be the default home kits.

Currently standing at 39-40, the Rockets will have a chance to go over .500 with three road games remaining versus the Utah Jazz, Portland Trailblazers and Los Angeles Clippers. Either way, I’m glad the team was able to send the city off on a good note tonight. It’s been a long time coming.