Woj: James Harden considering return to Rockets

Well, there you have it, Houston Rockets fans. Just two weeks ago, our own James Piercey put together an article wondering what it would look like if James Harden came back to the Rockets, and now we have a report saying that might just happen.

According to a Christmas Day Woj-bomb, The Beard is considering a return to Houston after this season concludes. Woj said:

All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July — if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN. Harden and his inner circle have been openly weighing Houston in recent months, sources said, a remarkable possibility given that he requested and received a trade out of the franchise less than two years ago.

What a story it would be for The Bearded One to return to H-town two seasons after asking out, especially since GM Rafael Stone picked up eight total draft picks and pick swaps when he traded him to Brooklyn.

Harden would be returning to a much different situation than the one he left and would most likely be coming in a point guard/floor general/veteran leadership role rather than the 100-percent of the offense role he had during his first stint with the Rockets.

If he comes back with the proper persepctive, I’m not against this happening, as it’s clear that one of the main things that this young Rockets team needs is someone at point that can set the table for Houston’s talented young pieces in Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun. It’s unclear what would happen to Kevin Porter Jr. in such a scenario. But all you KPJ = great sixth man proponents just might get their wish.

It’s no secret that Harden loves the city of Houston. He’s made that very clear over the years. Woj even mentions that in his report:

Despite forcing his way out of the Rockets in January 2021, Harden has maintained something of a magnetic pull to Houston, drawn to the community, lifestyle and family there, sources said.

So what do you guys think, would you be open to a Rockets-Harden reunion?