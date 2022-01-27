Teams inquiring with Rockets about Christian Wood and Daniel Theis

It’s that time of year. It’s trade season in the NBA, and that means rumors galore. We already know teams are after Eric Gordon if they’re willing to throw in a first round pick, and the Los Angeles Lakers can have John Wall for Russell Westbrook if they throw in a first-rounder and Russ is willing to accept a buyut.

But the Houston Rockets have other pieces teams are interested in, and two of their three centers are reportedly getting interest from other teams.

The latest news on Christian Wood, according to Bleacher Report, is that the Miami Heat have reportedly offered up Duncan Robinson for Wood, as their salaries are a match for trade purposes. But the Rockets are demanding significant draft compensation in any such deal, and it remains to be seen how much the Heat would be willing to include.

Robinson is career 40.6 percent shooter from deep and is averaging 12.1 points per game this season, but there’s no denying that Wood is the more valuable player. The Rockets aren’t about to sell one of their top guys for pennies on the dollar, so the Heat better come correct. In addition, Robinson is under contract until 2026, and he’s due to make $17 million this season, $18 million next, and the contract expands to $19.8 million by the time it ends. That’s a lot of money for a three-point specialist on a non-contending team.

In addition, the same report mentions that teams are also taking a look at Daniel Theis, who came to Houston in the offseason with the expectation of being a starter, but he wasn’t able to make it work playing alongside Wood due to spacing concerns. He’s played sparingly since.

Theis is on a reasonable deal for a backup center, and anyone in need of a veteran backup big for a potential postseason push could do worse than Theis.

Bleacher Report mentions Boston, Charlotte, Milwaukee, and Toronto as possible suitors.

It’s becoming more evident that Theis is the second most likely to be traded https://t.co/YmmJi7BPOj pic.twitter.com/1tMxkQfc9U — Lachard Binkley (@HTOWN4LIFE40) January 27, 2022

There seems to be the most significant noise around the Celtics and the Raptors, however, as Hoops Hype is also picking up chatter on both of those teams on Theis.

No word on a potential package, but Boston has a group of lower salary guys they could mix and match to equal Theis’ salary, and the same for Toronto. I don’t know how much draft compensation you could realistically extract from a team for Theis, but I don’t think a second-rounder would be out of the question from a contender.

Expect to continue to hear more and more of these rumors as we barrel towards the February 10 trade deadline now just two weeks away.

