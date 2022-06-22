76ers and Suns reportedly interested in Eric Gordon

According to multiple sources, including ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon and also Keith Pompay of the Philly Inquirer, both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns are interested in trading with the Houston Rockets for Eric Gordon.

Windhorst had this to say on NBA Today:

“Keep an eye on the Houston Rockets,. They’ve already done one deal this offseason. Look for a little bit of an Eric Gordon sweepstakes in play. A couple of teams I’ve heard interested are the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns.”

Gordon and Christian Wood were the two players most likely to be dealt this offseason, and with Wood already gone, that leaves talks on Gordon heating up, especially right before the draft. The Rockets are reportedly after a first-round pick and firmly believe they can get it.

In fact, one of the rumors is that the 76ers and former Houston GM Daryl Morey have already offered the Rockets pick number 23 in this year’s draft, but according to MacMahon, the Rockets are after a first-rounder in a later draft because they already have three picks in this year’s draft.

Matisse Thybulle is also reportedly available, and it’s certainly possible he could be included in any swap as well. Morey is also reportedly after P.J. Tucker with the same bounty in an attempt to reconstruct the Rockets out East, according to Pompay. Where’s Trevor Ariza when you need him, anyway?

'Sources: Sixers trying to create salary cap space for Tucker; shopping Thybulle and No. 23 pick' by Locked On 76ers - Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers https://t.co/okIruqiQ6Q — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 22, 2022

The Suns were offered Gordon at this past season’s trade deadline and balked at Houston’s first-round pick asking price but are said to be back in the race now, ironically after they could have really used another shooter/scorer/shot creator in their playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Gordon averaged 13.4 points per game this past season, and the former Sixth Man of the Year shot a scorching 41.2 percent from three, which was the second-best mark of his career. He also put up 47.5 percent overall from the field, which is his highest shot percentage ever. It’s clear Gordon has something left to offer a contending team, it’s just a matter of GM Rafael Stone finding the right deal.

So what say you, TDS? What types of packages from Philly or Phoenix would interest you knowing that the Rockets likely do not want another pick in the 2022 NBA Draft?