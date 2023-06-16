Rockets should look to trade with Nets for Mikal Bridges

The Houston Rockets have already done an extraordinary job with the coaching search by hiring Ime Udoka. Udoka has a firm voice that creates character and vision amongst the locker room. But now, Rafael Stone and Udoka are looking for a few players to ignite the rebuild.

So far, the clamoring towards certain players are James Harden, Dillon Brooks, Bruce Brown and Brook Lopez. Those players have created a good reputation in the NBA. Although Harden is a questionable move, there could be another possible route with Mikal Bridges.

Woj on Houston's free agent targets: "You look in Houston, it's going to be players potentially like Dillon Brooks, Bruce Brown could be a candidate there, Brook Lopez. Those are all among targets. And then of course Harden." — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) June 15, 2023

Sources have mentioned the Brooklyn Nets could possibly trade both of their picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Nets’ front office mentioned earlier they wouldn’t allow Bridges to leave the organization. But Brandon Miller from Alabama University has seemed prominent and showed upside during collegiate basketball. He could possibly go at the No. 3 pick in the draft. There’s a chance that the Hornets could even take Miller at the No. 2 pick, while the Nets, Pelicans and Rockets are extremely high on Scoot Henderson.

Henderson was rumored to be the No. 2 pick in the draft after the 2022 NBA Draft. Henderson’s 6’2” and 195-pound muscular frame has interested a ton of teams. He has the capability to create his own shot and finish at the rim. Henderson’s explosiveness never goes unnoticed. The Nets and the Rockets are looking for a point guard in the draft that fits their needs. Henderson fits a great supporting cast in Brooklyn and also does justice next to Jalen Green, Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun.

If a trade cannot correspond with the Portland Trail Blazers for the Rockets or Nets, those two teams could figure out a trade amongst each other. The Rockets secretly want to trade Kevin Porter Jr. For the Rockets to do the unthinkable and get to Bridges, a third team might need to be involved.

Porter’s contract kicks in for the 2023-2024 season, which he’s owed above $15 million. That would certainly help the Rockets’ trade case during the draft. The Nets’ cap space isn’t swell, as they don’t have much room because of Ben Simmons’ contract. Finding a third team could be tough, but adding Bridges to Rockets’ roster wouldn’t be a bad idea, and Houston can take on salary.

Bridges is ready to take the next steps toward stardom in the NBA. He’d add versatility, athleticism and length to Houston’s roster and would also bring a veteran presence to the Rockets. He also has playoff experience, including going to the NBA Finals with Chris Paul and Devin Booker in 2021. While Bridges was on the Nets last season, he had stellar performances. He averaged 26.1 points per game and had shooting splits of 48.6/38.2/89.5. Bridges had the opportunity to spread his wings underneath Jacque Vaughn. Like mentioned earlier, the Nets don’t want to offer Bridges. But offering abundance of picks could sway their intertest.

The Rockets do have a plethora of picks (some of Brooklyn’s former) they could offer the Nets. Of course, trading Jae’ Sean Tate and/or Porter could help, but a third team could help faciliate matters. If the Rockets could add Bridges, Lopez, and possibly Brooks, they could revamp the rebuild quickly.