Rockets 2022-2023 player previews: Josh Christopher

What is in store for Josh Christopher going into the 2022-23 season? Well, last we checked he looked like the most-assertive player in the Houston Rockets lineup before he got shut down due to hip soreness in the Las Vegas Summer League (LVSL). He also put in 15 points in Houston’s preseason-opening win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Should he continue this trend, it could bode well for the team, as they may or may not need a new Sixth Man/spark plug with the forever impending trade rumors that swirl around Eric Gordon.

While it’s too early to make Sixth Man of the Year Award proclamations (I floated this a few months back), he does figure to be one of the first players off the bench for the Rockets. Having given some glimpses of his potential down the stretch last season, Christopher is a legitimate candidate to lead Houston’s substitutes in scoring.

Of course, the key for sustained success for Jaygup will be constituted among a combination of factors, but I think there are three in particular that will be most important.

A higher three point percentage

He shot a shade under 30 percent in his rookie campaign and he was at 30 percent in his one year in college. If he’s going to effectively succeed a former 6MOY in Gordon, he’ll have to raise that up to at least league average. All but one of the Sixth Man winners have been above 34 percent from long distance going back to Bobby Jackson at 37.9 percent all the way in 2002-2003. The lone exception was Montrezl Harrell in 2019-2020, and you all are aware that guy has one mission, and that’s to relentlessly attack the rim.

Take care of the ball

While it was encouraging to see Josh Christopher initiate offense and play with confidence in the LVSL, he’ll need to also be mindful of not forcing the issue too much. It can be enticing to turn everything into a fast break or a drive into the lane, but sometimes it’s better to take things a tad bit slower. That will be extremely important as the Rockets will likely have multiple young guards on the court at the same time between Christopher, Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Daishen Nix and TyTy Washington. It may look rough out there at times between them with the head-scratching turnovers, but it’s expected for a team flush with guys born after Y2K.

Contribute anywhere, everywhere

This last point is something that I doubt will be an issue because of his high-motor, but it’s relevant for any young guy in this league who might struggle with not knowing when and where their minutes are coming from night to night. There will be some nights Jaygup plays 30 minutes and some nights he may be closer to ten. It really just depends on the ebbs and flows of the game. Some nights he may be in rhythm and some he may not be able to shoot into the ocean. That’s just how it goes. The best thing he can do is find a way to contribute every time he’s on the court, whether it’s suffocating defense, hitting the boards, creating for others etc. Staying involved liked that will make him an integral piece going forward and may just expand his role going forward.

Let us know how you think Jaygup’s development will go in Year two!