Rockets 2022-2023 player previews: Boban Marjanović

Is Boban Marjanović the most liked and revered teammate in the league? Perhaps. He appears to be the “good vibes” guy anywhere he goes. One thing is for certain though, and that is that the 34-year-old Serbian is an absolute unit that the Houston Rockets will take a hard look at.

If you’re not too familiar with the 7’4” Goliath, all you need to know is that he can make defenders look like toddlers grasping for the ball as he extends it over his head into the stratosphere. The man can literally dunk it without having to jump, and at the very least, he can give the Rockets some size in spot minutes this season.

Will he make the team this season?

I’m not certain, but I think he has a decent chance at winning one of the final roster spots as part of a platoon of backup centers along with some of the younger guys. He’ll be battling the likes of Usman Garuba (a virtual lock), Bruno Fernando, Willie Cauley-Stein, and Marquese Chriss for minutes behind incumbent starter, Alperen Şengün.

I like Bobi’s odds to make the team because other than him, this Rockets squad lacks a true seven footer. What Bobi lacks in agility he makes up for in size. He can be counted to get some easy buckets around the hoop and he’s a rebound gobbler (15 per 36 minutes for his career).

The best part about Boban is that he’s completely low maintenance. Whether it’s 10 minutes per night or a DNP, he accepts his role. I believe that will benefit development opportunities for Şengün, Garuba and even for Jabari Smith Jr. if/when the team experiments with lineups with him at the five.

How do you feel about Boban prospects going into the 2022-23 season? Let us know below!