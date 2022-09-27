Rockets 2022-2023 player previews: Trevor Hudgins

Trevor Hudgins came to the Houston Rockets this past offseason as an undrafted free agent and was signed by the team to a two-way deal. The 6’0”, 23-year-old point guard made the training camp roster, though he’s pretty much a lock to be spending time in the G League to start the season.

Hudgins was a four-year starter at Northwest Missouri State before working out with the Rockets and Brooklyn Nets following the NBA Draft, and he racked up some impressive numbers, finishing his career as the all-time leading scorer in MIAA history.

He averaged 20.4 points per game for his career to go along with 2.4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.4 steals on 51.7 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from deep. He helped to lead the Bearcats to three Division II titles in his four years with the program, twice being named Division II Player of the Year. He was also twice named a first team Division II All-American and was a three-time MIAA Player of the Year.

He was with Houston during the Summer League, where he averaged 5.4 points per game, and the Rockets certainly need some young point guards in the pipeline with the future at that position not 100 percent certain.

That being said, don’t expect to see Hudgins racking up too many minutes this season even during his time with the varsity, but the potential is there for a nice surprise of player from the undrafted free agent pool. There are questions about his ability to handle himself as a defender at the pro level, but his ability as a scorer is certainly there.

We’ll be keeping an eye on him in the G League.