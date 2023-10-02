Rockets 2023-2024 player previews: Trevor Hudgins, Nate Hinton, Jeenathan Williams

We’re back with our annual player preview series, where we take a look at each player on the roster for the Houston Rockets and take a look to see what kind of impact they may make this season as we head into NBA Training Camp.

Trevor Hudgins

The Rockets are extremely high on the former two-time NABC Player of the Year, and he will be playing this season under a two-way deal, allowing him the freedom to jump between the Rockets and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League. A prodigious scorer, Hudgins averaged 23 points per game in his final season at Northwest Missouri State and followed that up by averaging 15 per game last year for the Vipers. He has a glimmer of hope for some time with the varsity at the one following the Kevin Porter Jr. incident, but his diminuitive size by NBA standards (6’0”, 180 lbs.) means he has issues on the defensive end holding his own against legit NBA point guards. That will likely keep him in Rio Grande Valley for most of the year.

Nate Hinton

The 6’5” swingman went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft and has since bounced around between the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Rockets, but has just 23 total NBA game appearances under his belt. The 24-year-old is on an exhibit 10 deal with the Rockets and isn’t expected to see much time, but he’ll be a camp body and likely head to RGV when camp concludes.

Jeenathan Williams

Another 6’5” shooting guard on a exhibit 10 deal, Williams went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft before linking up with the Utah Jazz and spending some time in the G League before playing in five games with the Portland Trail Blazers last season. He actually averaged 10.6 points per game in those contests, showing his scoring prowess, but Portland released him anyway and then he signed with the Rockets. He’s another camp body likely to find his way to RGV, but the Rockets do see something in the former First-Team All MAC star out of Buffalo, so he’ll be one to keep an eye on.