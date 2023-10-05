Rockets 2023-2024 player previews: Boban Marjanovic

The Houston Rockets elected to bring back Boban Marjanovic when they signed him to a one-year, $2.8 million contract with $1.3 million guaranteed this offseason. Despite appearing in 31 games last year, it isn’t really Boban’s on-court prowress that has him back in the fold, it’s his role as the ultimate locker room glue guy and veteran presence.

Boban is perfect for this team. He’s light-hearted and a nine-year NBA professional, meaning there isn’t too much he hasn’t seen, and the well-loved Boban becomes an easy guy to listen to behind the scenes.

On the court, he’ll be the third or even fourth center, behind Alperen Sengun, Jock Londale and possibly either Jeff Green or even Jabari Smith Jr. in certain lineups. Provided everyone is healthy, he may see even less court time than last year, when he averaged just 5.5 minutes per night, putting up a line of 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds on 68.3 percent shooting,

But having Tari Eason’s best friend back on board goes well beyond the box score, as Boban will join Jeff Green, Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and the newly signed Reggie Bullock as the veteran stabalizing forces on an otherwise ridiculously young team. And hopefully, the Rockets will be leading some this year in garbage time, when Boban is most likely to get his minutes.