Rockets 2023-2024 player previews: Reggie Bullock

The newest member of the Houston Rockets highlights today’s edition of the 2023-2024 player previews and boy is it a welcome delight! The addition of Reggie Bullock will most likely fly under the radar on a national level, but all things considered, this is a pretty solid pickup as far as September transactions go.

Bullock heads East on I-10 after clearing waivers from the rival San Antonio Spurs. After concluding a season where he averaged approximately 30 minutes per game, Bullock was squeezed out of the Dallas Mavericks roster as they sent him packing to San Antonio as part of the Grant Williams sign-and-trade.

It wasn’t much of a shock to see San Antonio move on from Bullock before he even stepped on the court for them, as it appears they are content in letting their younger wings take on a majority of the minutes. Houston is a different story though. With a larger incentive to make a push towards the playoffs, the Rockets made a considerable effort into assimilating more veterans into this talented bunch over the offseason.

While he is also looking at the likelihood of a decreased role here in Houston, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Bullock get a decent amount of looks as he is still a reliable three-point shooter and wing defender. As a career 38.4 percent three-point shooter, Bullock enters the locker room with the highest career average among the roster.

Taking that into consideration, he should immediately be considered an upgrade given how abhorrent Houston’s long-distance shooting has been over the past few seasons. Coming off the bench in tandem with Amen Thompson should also alleviate some concerns of how to space the floor for the developing rookie.

In addition to Jae’Sean Tate and Tari Eason, slotting Bullock behind Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks gives Ime Udoka a total of 10 combinations out on the wing. On paper, any combination of two of these players should be able to fit with the other. The organization should also feel less rushed to throw Cam Whitmore into the fray should that be the route they choose to go down.

Overall, this is a low risk acquisition for Houston that makes sense all-around. If Bullock can hover near his 38.4 percent three-point shooting, or exceed 40 percent as he’s done three times in his career, he’ll make a discernible difference.